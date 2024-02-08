Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Finalizes The Development Of A New Synthetic Mescaline Protocol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPANEE, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is thrilled to provide further insights into the accomplishments of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.



Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. proudly announces the finalization of its pioneering procedure for the production of synthetic mescaline . This innovative protocol defines the process, facilitating laboratories in employing established methodologies for synthetic mescaline production.

Key Highlights of the Synthetic Mescaline Production Protocol:

Advancements in Synthetic Methodologies: Lophos has successfully finalized a protocol that facilitates the production of synthetic mescaline. This protocol enhances the accessibility of synthetic mescaline for scientific research and therapeutic purposes.

Consistency and Purity: The developed protocol guides the production of synthetic mescaline and is designed to meet the highest industry standards.

Industry Leadership: This milestone reinforces Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s leadership in advancing research and production methodologies for psychoactive compounds. Additionally, it underscores the capabilities of Lophos' Napanee site, further defining its role in controlled substance production under the Controlled Substance Dealers License (CSDL).

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos, commented, "The development of our synthetic mescaline production protocol represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing mescaline research. This achievement broadens our exploration of novel compounds and potential therapeutic applications, aligning with our mission to contribute responsibly to mental health research."

The finalized protocol for synthetic mescaline production aligns with Lophos' overarching goal of exploring the full potential of psychoactive compounds while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and ethical responsibility.

About Lophos

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of our operations.

For further inquiries:

Contact: Giselle Barona, Lophos Holdings Inc.

Email: ...

Website:

Phone: 1-833-450-7407

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lophos' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company's peyote cactus product development. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Lophos at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Lophos is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Lophos' final long form prospectus dated August 11, 2023, which is available on Lophos's profile at

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.