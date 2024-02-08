Collegium To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results On February 22, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the“Collegium Pharmaceutical Q4 2023 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website: . The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contact:

Christopher James, M.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Marissa Samuels

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...