Healthwise Ranked #1 In Patient Education In 2024 Best In KLAS Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, has been ranked No. 1 in Patient Education by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS report. KLAS Research ranks software and services companies based on direct feedback from providers, and a Best in KLAS award signifies the commitment and partnership the top vendors provide.



The Market Leader in Patient Education

Positive client feedback highlighted Healthwise's evidence-based, up-to-date content, responsiveness, implementation, and price. 95% of respondents said they would buy Healthwise again. Here's what one client said:

“The main outcome that we have seen from the product has been that our patients have been empowered. Patient satisfaction is important to us, and we have focused a lot on it. That also correlates with our HCAHPS scores.”-Manager, January 2024.

This feedback affirms Healthwise's mission. "We're honored to be ranked No. 1 in Patient Education in the 2024 Best in KLAS report," said Alyson Erwin, Chief Product Officer at Healthwise. "This achievement not only recognizes the quality and depth of our health education, but since it's awarded based on feedback from clients and their experiences, it also demonstrates our commitment to service. We're excited to continue providing the best content and technology offering to ensure all people can access trusted health education."

Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO said,“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

Healthwise is committed to continually adding value to its solutions. In Fall 2023, Healthwise announced Healthwise® Compass , a content-as-a-service solution, that enables the seamless integration of trusted health education into digital channels to create effective content at scale. This innovative health education technology offers flexible content building blocks that can be plugged into any digital channel-apps, digital front doors, consumer engagement tools, websites, social media, and more-enabling healthcare professionals to engage patients and consumers in more personalized ways. Additionally, Healthwise continues to enhance Healthwise Advise® , the FHIR-enabled point of care solution for providers who use Epic, with multilanguage expansion. Advise unlocks patient understanding and improves health literacy by offering education in 20 languages.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. Throughout its 48-year history, people have turned to Healthwise's award-winning content more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say“no” to the care they don't need. With market-leading client satisfaction ratings, Healthwise has earned the trust of major hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management organizations, and digital health technologies to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. . 1.800.706.9646.

Media Contact:

Healthwise

Lauren Brassey

... | 208-489-8473