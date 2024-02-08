Majority Of Ontarians Wagering On Super Bowl LVIII To Bet Online

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most will bet under $250 but use multiple sportsbook platforms

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) shows that four in ten Ontario sports bettors (41 per cent) will place a wager on Super Bowl LVIII. Of all who plan to bet on the big game, the vast majority (80 per cent) will do so online.



The survey found most online bettors use multiple sportsbook platforms when placing bets; 85 per cent use up to three, and 15 per cent use four or more. Over half (58 per cent) will check to see if a sportsbook website is regulated.

Over half (54 per cent) of those who bet on the Super Bowl say their main reason to bet is to add to the excitement of the game. Over a quarter (28 per cent) bet because family or friends are betting and more than half (56 per cent) of respondents say they tend to bet more than usual when watching with these relations. This jumps to two thirds of younger bettors (69 per cent of those aged 18-34) and is highest amongst those who bet on sports regularly (81 per cent).

Three-quarters (74 per cent) of Ontario adults who bet believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes. This jumps to almost 9 in 10 (85 per cent) of those who bet on sports regularly. The misconception that one can accurately predict an outcome can lead to over confidence and the illusion of control. This false belief can increase risk, influencing some to bet more than they can afford to lose.

Additional risk is associated with the consumption of substances that can impair judgement and decision-making. Almost three-quarters of those who bet (72 per cent) plan to consume alcohol, cannabis, or other substances during the Super Bowl. Two fifths (42 per cent) tend to bet more when they partake.

Staying Onside

While many Ontarians will be placing bets, the majority (78 per cent) of Super Bowl bettors have at least one strategy to manage their gambling risk. The most common strategies include determining a pre-set betting limit (36 per cent), betting to have fun and not to make money (25 per cent), and not betting more to recoup losses (18 per cent). Paying attention to mood and state of mind, two fifths (22 per cent) commit to never betting while intoxicated and a fifth won't bet if they're feeling depressed or anxious (17 per cent).

The good news is all regulated sports book websites have responsible gambling features, but they vary from site to site. Of those surveyed, two fifths (38 per cent) read online information about the odds of winning and how certain games work. Those watching the Super Bowl are most likely to use money limit-setting tools (38 per cent) or take a cooling off period (27 per cent).

“With most of Ontario's Super Bowl betting happening online, it's encouraging to see the majority of bettors using responsible gambling features on regulated sports book websites,” says Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council.“Whether betting on or offline, perceived knowledge of the game, being with friends and family, and substance use can all influence how we play. Staying within a pre-set limit and not risking more than you can afford to lose is always a good game plan.”

How Ontarians plan to bet on the Super Bowl

While most betting on the Super Bowl will place a single bet on the outcome of the game (64 per cent), a third (36 per cent) will bet multiple times throughout the game, and a quarter (25 per cent) will bet multiple times by using several sportsbook websites.



44 per cent will bet online with a sportsbook website

44 per cent will bet with friends

27 per cent will buy sport-based lottery tickets 23 per cent will bet in a pool

How much Ontario Super Bowl bettors plan to wager



50 per cent say they will bet less than $50

42 per cent say they will bet between $51 and $250 6 per cent say they will bet more than $250



RGC tips for safer sports betting



Be mindful of the illusion of control and remember that even with expertise or knowledge of a sport or online game, you can't predict the unexpected.

Be aware that time spent, and knowledge gained won't help you“beat the odds”.

Plan before you play – pre-set betting limits and stay within your budget.

Only gamble with money you can afford to lose – never borrow money or use money intended for necessities, like rent/mortgage or food.

Never chase losses by trying to win back what you've lost.

Limit your alcohol and/or cannabis intake.

Don't bet if you are upset or stressed. View sports betting as entertainment, not a way to make money.

To learn how to keep your play safer visit Gambling is Random .

Methodology

An online survey of 1,002 Ontario residents aged 18+ was completed between January 12-14, 2024, using Leger's online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public.

