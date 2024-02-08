Ageagle Secures Major Contract For Ebee X And Ebee TAC Drones For Use By U.S. Department Of Energy Laboratory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading drone solutions chosen for operational excellence, NDAA compliance, FAA-approved Operations Over People, and Blue UAS accreditation

WICHITA (Kan.), Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the procurement of a fleet of eBee X and eBee TAC drones by UT-Battelle, LLC, which manages and operates the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

In addition to the operational capabilities of both drones and their NDAA compliance, a crucial factor for this purchase was that the eBee TAC is approved under the Blue UAS Cleared List program for U.S. government procurement, and the eBee X is the only FAA-approved drone for Operations Over People (OOP) without the need for a waiver in the United States.

The Blue UAS Cleared List is an index of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) approved drones providing options for the evolving mission needs of government users. These drones are section 848 FY20 NDAA and section 817 FY23 NDAA compliant, validated as cyber-secure and safe to fly, and are available for government purchase and operation.

ORNL is the largest science and energy laboratory of the U.S. DOE, and it engages in diverse research activities that ensures America's security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and security challenges. AgEagle's eBee drones will support the United States Department of Energy in their national security and emergency response efforts.

“We believe that the U.S. Department of Energy's choice to utilize our eBee X and eBee TAC systems underscores the value that our U.S. Government-certified drones bring to critical areas, such as research, security and emergency response. We are honored to be a trusted partner, and this recognition further motivates us to continue providing cutting-edge, certified security solutions that make a meaningful impact,” stated Grant Begley, AgEagle's Interim CEO.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at

About Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory delivers scientific discoveries and technical breakthroughs needed to realize solutions in energy and national security and provide economic benefit to the nation. Conducting world-leading research, ORNL translates science into solutions for global challenges, playing a pivotal role in America's transition to a clean, efficient, flexible, and secure energy future. The laboratory also advances the science behind national security. Website:

