LONDON, UK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Global Seller Trust Indexes, incorporating two enhancements, including the addition of region-specific Indexes and Made for Advertising (MFA) Risk Score as a new quality metric.

Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Indexes are the comprehensive global sell-side platform (SSP) quality ratings for programmatic desktop and mobile web advertising based on reach, invalid traffic, ads transparency, viewability, and now MFA factors.

Introducing Region-Specific Global Seller Trust Indexes (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and Global)



The new Indexes help sellers address local programmatic supply chain challenges while building trust with advertisers in their respective regions, including:



North America Global Seller Trust Index

Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) Global Seller Trust Index

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Global Seller Trust Index

Latin America (LATAM) Global Seller Trust Index Global Seller Trust Index

“Introducing global and regional breakdowns was a natural evolution of the Global Seller Trust Index as the open programmatic advertising ecosystem evolves at different speeds around the world,” said Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate .“With this addition, advertisers and publishers can make more informed decisions about where to place their ads.”

Pixalate Adds MFA Score to Global Seller Trust Index

Adding an MFA Risk Score to the Pixalate Index methodology reflects the latest industry concerns over MFA. MFA websites often use intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads that restrict access to content, resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio. Advertisers and publishers can better identify and avoid low-quality sellers with MFA identification in the Indexes.

“Addressing supply chain risks is vital to restore trust in advertising,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate .“Pixalate now incorporates MFA detection and region-specific data in its Global Seller Trust Index to address the latest challenges facing publishers and sellers in building trust within the programmatic supply chain.”

The Top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) for Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile & Desktop Web in Q4 2023

Yahoo ranked No. 1 in the global and region-specific Indexes, while OpenX, Index Exchange, Google AdExchange, Verve Group, Sovrn, Xandr Monetize, and Freestar all ranked top-five in multiple global regions.

Here are the top five programmatic sellers of desktop and mobile web advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q4 2023.

Global

Yahoo - Final Score: 85 (A)Sovrn - Final Score: 82 (A)Index Exchange - Final Score: 81 (B)OpenX - Final Score: 78 (B)Google AdExchange - Final Score: 78 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - Global rankings here . 32 SSPs are ranked.

APAC

Yahoo - Final Score: 94 (A)Magnite - Final Score: 82 (B)Verve Group - Final Score: 82 (B)Xandr Monetize - Final Score: 82 (B)Opera Ads - Final Score: 82 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - APAC rankings here . 29 SSPs are ranked.

EMEA

Yahoo - Final Score: 94 (A)Freestar - Final Score: 84 (B)OpenX - Final Score: 82 (B)Verve Group - Final Score: 82 (B)Google AdExchange - Final Score: 80 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - EMEA rankings here . 30 SSPs are ranked.



LATAM

Yahoo - Final Score: 92 (A)Xandr Monetize - Final Score: 83 (B)Index Exchange - Final Score: 83 (B)Yeahmobi - Final Score: 82 (B)Sovrn - Final Score: 81 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - LATAM rankings here . 29 SSPs are ranked.

North America

Yahoo - Final Score: 85 (A)Index Exchange - Final Score: 85 (A)Sovrn - Final Score: 83 (B)Freestar - Final Score: 78 (B)Nexxen - Final Score: 78 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - North America rankings here . 31 SSPs are ranked.

MFA Scores for Top Performing Global SSPs



Yahoo ranked No. 1 with the lowest MFA Risk across all five Indexes (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM). Admixer, BizzClick, and AcuityAds ranked in the top 10 within region-specific Indexes.

Freestar was in the top 10 for lowest MFA Risk in four of the five Indexes, while Yeahmobi, AdForm A/S, GothamAds, and Verve Group placed in the top 10 for lowest MFA Risk in three of the Indexes.

Learn more about Pixalate's Made for Advertising methodology .

Pixalate's other Indexes include the Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Index for global CTV advertising and the Mobile Seller Trust Index for global mobile in-app advertising. Explore the full suite of Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

