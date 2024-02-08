(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares



Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023 to repurchase the company's own shares. Cargotec will repurchase 150,000 class B shares to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 9 February 2024 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, the maximum number of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares. Based on the authorisation, Cargotec has repurchased 400,000 own class B shares.

On 8 February 2024, Cargotec held a total of 407,043 own class B shares.

