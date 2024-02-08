Spices And Seasonings Market Demand To Hit USD 42.9 Billion By 2033 | Globally At 6.2% CAGR

New York, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market, the Global Spices and Seasonings Market size is expected to be worth around USD 42.9 Billion by 2033 from USD 23.5 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The spices and seasonings market comprises entities involved in the processing, distribution, and sale of a diverse range of spices and seasonings. These products are essential ingredients used to enhance the flavor, aroma, and color of food. Spices are usually derived from various parts of plants, including seeds, berries, roots, and bark, while seasonings are often blends of spices and other flavor-enhancing ingredients.

This market caters to a wide array of sectors, including but not limited to, the sustenance and beverage industry, culinary establishments, household consumers, and food processing companies. The market encompasses a broad spectrum of products, from individual spices such as turmeric, pepper, and cinnamon to complex seasoning blends designed for specific culinary applications.

The Spices and Seasonings market is forecasted to grow from USD 23.5 billion in 2023 to USD 39.1 billion by 2033 , with a CAGR of 6.2%.

This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of spices and a surge in home cooking. Demand for ethnic and innovative flavors is rising, with spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and pepper leading in popularity.

Powdered spices are favored in food services, while whole spices are preferred for their aroma in cooking. The market sees the highest spice usage in meat, poultry, and convenience foods.

The food service sector is a major revenue contributor, but retail channels are expected to grow more rapidly. The trend towards clean-label, natural products is notable, although challenges such as potential digestive issues from excessive spice consumption exist.

Technological advances like encapsulation are improving spice usability. The Asia Pacific region leads the market, driven by increasing incomes and local brands, with North America following due to its diverse culinary landscape. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co, McCormick & Company, and Kerry Group, focusing on innovation and expansion.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Spices and Seasonings Market

Report Segmentation of the spices and seasonings Market

Product Type Analysis

In 2023, spices dominated the baking ingredients market, securing over 47.5% market share, primarily due to their essential role in enhancing flavors in baked goods. The versatility of spices, allowing for a wide range of flavors, has driven their rapid demand growth globally. Among the most sought-after spices are turmeric, cinnamon, and pepper, with others like cloves, garlic, cardamom, ginger, chili, vanilla, and cumin seeds also gaining popularity.

The herbs segment is anticipated to experience significant growth, ranking second in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the recognized health benefits and the unique taste of herbs such as basil, garlic, oregano, and fennel. Garlic, in particular, is noted for its distinct flavor and medicinal properties, including its effectiveness in treating flu, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Form Analysis

By 2023, the global market is anticipated to be predominantly led by the powder segment, maintaining its dominance in revenue share. Food service establishments increasingly favor powdered spices to enhance the taste, color, and flavor of prepared foods. Kalsec, a leading global provider of innovative spice and herb flavor extractions, discovered that over half of consumers prefer spicy foods, driving the widespread use of powdered spices and seasonings by food processors, restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other manufacturers.

While the entire seasoning and spice segment is poised for substantial growth, the powder category is expected to exhibit the second-highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Whole spices continue to be integral in various dishes, elevating the overall flavor and aroma of food. Their versatility is evident in main courses, appetizers, dips, sauces, condiments, and snacks. The popularity of spicy desserts and drinks featuring whole spices such as rosemary, clove, garlic, and parsley further cements their widespread appeal in the food industry.

By Application

In 2023, Meat & Poultry Products emerged as the frontrunner in the Spices and Seasonings Market, commanding a substantial market share exceeding 31% . These seasonings played a pivotal role in enhancing the flavor of meats and poultry. Following closely, Snacks and Convenience Food secured a significant share of approximately 28% , with spices and seasonings contributing substantially to the taste of these convenient food options.

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings held a notable position, accounting for around 18% of the market, relying on spices for product flavoring. Bakery and Confectionery comprised approximately 15% of the market, incorporating spices and seasonings into a variety of sweet treats and baked goods. The remaining market share was distributed among Frozen Products, Beverages, and Other applications, each representing potential growth areas within the spices and seasonings market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

In 2023, the food service sector played a predominant role in generating a significant portion of global revenue for seasonings and spices. Cafes, restaurants, hotels, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) stood out as key contributors, incorporating diverse seasonings and spices into their dishes, given the increasing trend of dining out among consumers. The pandemic-induced closures of many food service outlets significantly impacted this sector, but as restrictions on crowd size eased, consumers are gradually returning to dining out.

Looking ahead to 2032, retail channels are expected to experience accelerated growth, with several large spice processing and marketing firms globally grinding and packaging seasonings and spices from both domestic and imported sources. These products are then sold at retailers under the companies' brands or private labels, reflecting a dynamic shift in consumer preferences toward retail channels.

