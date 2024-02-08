Palisade Bio Announces Formation Of Clinical Advisory Board With Appointments Of Preeminent Key Opinion Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Bruce Sands, MD, MS., Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and System Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Mount Sinai Health System

Florian Rieder, MD, Associate Staff in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, as well as an Investigator in the Department of Pathobiology at the Cleveland Clinic



Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointments of Bruce Sands, MD, MS and Florian Rieder, MD to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). Drs. Sands and Rieder will be advising Palisade on the advancement of its product candidates from preclinical studies to clinical trials.

“We are committed to advancing the treatment landscape for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and believe that the appointment of these preeminent key opinion leaders will assist in the development of a precision approach for IBD treatment,” commented J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade.“The leadership and guidance that Drs. Sands and Rieder bring to our CAB will greatly assist us as we advance the development of our program, beginning with our lead asset PALI-2108 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, which remains on track for the launch of a Phase 1 clinical study next year.”

About Bruce Sands MD, MS





Bruce Sands, MD, MS is the Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine. Dr. Sands is an expert in the management of IBD and has earned an international reputation for his care of patients with complex and refractory disease. He joined Mount Sinai in 2010 as Chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology. Prior to joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Sands was Medical Co-Director of the Crohn's & Colitis Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he also served as the hospital's Acting Chief of the Gastrointestinal Unit as well as Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

A longtime advocate for the continued translational research in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, Dr. Sands is widely recognized for his innovative treatment of IBD and for his clinical investigations of new therapeutics. He was among the first to report the efficacy of infliximab-a drug used to treat autoimmune diseases-in ulcerative colitis, a result later confirmed in large, multi-center randomized controlled trials. Dr. Sands was also principal investigator for the landmark ACCENT II study, an international project that demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody infliximab as a long-term treatment for fistulizing Crohn's disease.

Dr. Sands' research also explores IBD epidemiology and includes the creation of a population-based cohort of IBD in Rhode Island, a project that is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A leader in several major professional organizations, Dr. Sands has served as the chair of the Clinical Research Alliance of the Crohn's Foundation of America, Chair of the Immunology, Microbiology and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Section of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), and chair of the International Organization for the Study of IBD. He is an AGA Fellow (AGAF) and a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology (FACG). In 2006 he was named Humanitarian of the Year by the New England Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundations Henry D. Janowitz Lifetime Achievement Award and Mount Sinai's Jacobi Medallion. Dr. Bruce Sands is a paid advisory board member for Palisades Bio.

Dr. Sands stated,“I am pleased to join Palisade Bio's Clinical Advisory Board, and I see tremendous potential in PALI-2108 as a transformative therapy for Ulcerative Colitis. If successful, PALI-2108 would offer the convenience of oral delivery with colonic activation and activity, thereby minimizing systemic exposure and the risk of adverse events while achieving superior efficacy. The added potential for a precision medicine approach to identify patients who can benefit most based on their PDE4B-associated biomarker profile could lead to a truly superior risk-benefit profile for this agent in ulcerative colitis.”

About Florian Rieder, MD





Dr. Rieder is Vice Chair, Co-Director of the IBD section, and Director of the Program for Global Translational IBD at the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland. His clinical focus is patients with IBD with a special emphasis on the field of pathogenesis, prediction and therapy of intestinal fibrosis. Dr. Rieder has published more than 150 articles (h-index 52) and book chapters and has been recognized for his expertise as indicated through invitations to clinical guideline steering committees of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO). He is lead author of the ECCO guidelines on Ulcerative colitis and lead author of the first ECCO clinical consensus on 'Diagnosis and Management of Intestinal Fibrosis'. He received multiple international invitations as a speaker, session chair or conference faculty. Dr. Rieder serves as an abstract reviewer for all major GI conferences, he is past associate editor (Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology) and on several editorial boards of medical journals. He is proud of his significant ties to the ECCO, which he served as the chair of Y-ECCO, member of the ECCO operational board, prior Y-ECCO committee member and member of the scientific committee. He is past chair of REACH-IBD and Co-Chair of the Professional Education Committee of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Dr. Rieder is the leading PI on the international Stenosis Therapy and Research (STAR) Consortium with the goal to build a pathway to test anti-fibrotic medications in stricturing Crohn's disease.

Dr. Rieder added, "It is with great enthusiasm that I join Palisade Bio's Clinical Advisory Board. While we are excited about both programs, the PALI-1908 program is tailored to address fibro stenotic Crohn's Disease, an area where there are currently no FDA-approved therapies. PALI-1908 boasts several advantages, including oral delivery for patient convenience, localized activation, and activity in the colon, and a true pleiotropic mechanism with both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties. This combination of attributes positions PALI-1908 as a highly competitive candidate in the treatment landscape for fibro stenotic Crohn's Disease, and we look forward to advancing this program to meet the pressing needs of these patients."

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2023, as well as the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

