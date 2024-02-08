Blink Charging Chosen By City Of Frederick, Maryland, For Downtown Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electric vehicle drivers will be able to charge up on the new Blink chargers and enjoy the city's sights at a ribbon cutting event on February 8, 2024.

Miami Beach, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that the Company will be installing 20 IQ 200 chargers across four downtown parking garages in the City of Frederick, MD, for residents and visitors to utilize. A ribbon cutting event will mark the installation of the chargers on February 8, 2024, from 11:00-12:00 p.m. EST at the East All Saints parking garage located at 125 E All Saints St. in downtown Frederick.

The installation of 20 charging stations across the four designated parking garages – East All Saints, Carroll Creek, Court Street, and West Patrick – is a result of the City of Frederick's plan to cater to the charging needs of residents lacking home charging options and visitors to the city. This strategic placement enables convenient vehicle charging for individuals during their downtown visits. These garages are strategically located near key retail, dining, and residential areas within the City of Frederick, enhancing accessibility for users.

“This expansion provides Blink Charging with the opportunity to expand our charging solutions into bustling cities, like Frederick,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging.“Our mission is to meet electric vehicle drivers, whether residents or visitors, with the convenience of charging on-the-go. We look forward to electrifying the City of Frederick and revolutionizing the future of transportation in the city.”

The collaboration between Blink Charging and the City of Frederick signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the expansion and innovation of EV charging infrastructure. The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development is the proprietor and operator of all four parking garage locations. In a bid to enhance service, it is introducing membership options for residents, ensuring secured access to charging spots, granting them the flexibility to charge their vehicles at their convenience. This initiative is designed to cater to residents and frequent visitors to Frederick, providing added convenience for their trips to the city.

“Frederick attracts nearly 2 million outside visitors per year on top of local transient trips by residents and workers, and in 2023 alone, we saw an uptick of 50% in the number of trips made by EVs. Our downtown parking system, ParkFrederick, strives to be easy to use so the city can continue to encourage tourism spending and prioritize expanding employment. The 20 new Blink chargers represent a huge step toward Frederick providing more charging options.” said Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick.

“The introduction of these new EV charging stations within our downtown parking garages will enhance the convenience of EV ownership and reaffirms the City's dedication to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Mayor of Frederick, Michael O'Connor.“Efforts like these are why I believe that together with Blink, we are powering Frederick towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

“We're so excited to offer EV charging options for both residents and visitors alike,” said Jenny Willoughby, the City's Sustainability Manager.“These chargers will contribute to the reduction of tailpipe emissions and ultimately help improve air quality in the city and the broader region.”

“Increasing the number of EV charging stations is a crucial step toward improving equitable access to clean energy and transportation. The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition is proud to have supported this important initiative to ensure that all communities have access to EV chargers,” said Antoine M. Thompson, CEO/Executive Director of the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition .

Blink, under the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership through Virginia Energy, recently deployed charging stations in Frederick. These Level 2 (L2) charging stations, strategically placed across six hotel locations in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, cater to EV drivers, providing them the convenience of charging on-the-go during their visits. Blink's initiative in the City of Frederick contributes to making EV charging more convenient and accessible for electric vehicle drivers.

