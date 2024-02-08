Solera Announces Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Mary Langowski to Assume Role of Chairman of the Board

PHOENIX, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced a leadership transition as Mary Langowski steps down from the role of Chief Executive Officer and assumes the position of Chairman of the Board. An interim CEO will be named in the coming days.



Langowski will embark on a new role with Walgreens Boots Alliance, a lead investor in Solera's 2022 Series D funding round, in March. "The past four years have been some of the most rewarding of my career,” said Langowski.“It was such an honor to lead one of the best companies in the business, with a team that has such devotion and focus on helping people live their healthiest lives. I am delighted to guide this outstanding team during its transition and am privileged to continue to serve and lead as Chairman of the Board.”

Solera continues to accelerate its market momentum with solution, customer, and partner growth. In October 2023, the company announced the Solera HALOTM Platform, a next generation omni-condition management solution that - for the first time - creates a seamless and highly flexible method for payers and employers to add and categorize their own contracted solutions to Solera's platform and curated point solution network. The company recently announced an expansion of the HALO Platform to enable payers and employers to address high-cost conditions requiring specialty care by accessing a convenient, lower cost virtual specialty network.

Solera has also introduced GLP-1 Step Therapy Support, a groundbreaking solution designed to combine evidence-based weight management programs with operational support for health plans implementing step therapy and prior authorization for GLP-1s. In addition, the company has acquired large national and regional customers and grown existing customers while advancing its top network provider partnerships.

The Board of Directors would like to extend its gratitude to Langowski, who was appointed after serving as an Independent Board Director. Her leadership has been instrumental in transforming the company – providing payers and employers the only value-based technology in the market that delivers evidence-based digital condition management solutions in a single, turnkey platform.

“Mary's transformational leadership and focused execution has been critical to Solera's maturation,” said Matt Downs, who is stepping down from his post as Board Chairman, while remaining a voting member.“We look forward to her continued involvement as the company's next Chairman of the Board and are incredibly confident in the company's future.”

About Solera Health

Solera Health empowers every person to live their healthiest life. Our transformative HALO platform offers value-based, omni-condition management for the top evidence-based programs in a single, turnkey solution. By consolidating member engagement, only Solera creates personalized experiences that optimize outcomes across the most common chronic conditions. For more information, visit .

