Goco Unveils 2024 Winter Product Launch, Elevating HR And Payroll Efficiency To New Heights

GoCo continues to enhance their all-in-one HR & payroll experience with a new Expense Management feature, a configurable General Ledger Report, and more.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoCo , the leading provider of modern, all-in-one HR software for small businesses, announced its Winter 2024 Product Launch, unveiling two major updates designed to transform payroll and accounting. These innovative enhancements further reinforce GoCo's commitment to simplifying HR processes and providing a true all-in-one HR and Payroll experience.

In this latest product launch, GoCo continues to lead the industry with features such as:

- Expense Management – Standardize your process by configuring expense policies to fit your company's needs. Our built-in AI receipt scanner streamlines expense requests, and all reimbursement data automatically syncs with our embedded payroll.

- General Ledger – Easily customize how you breakdown and total your payroll data. With GL reports inside GoCo, you get a full all-in-one experience for HR and payroll and save time when it comes to accounting and reconciliation.

- Scheduled Reports – Subscribe to the custom reports you run the most. With scheduled reports, you can receive important insights straight to your email inbox on the cadence of your choosing, saving you time and keeping you on track.

GoCo continues its commitment to user experience and automation with the introduction of company trend reports, default values for streamlined hiring workflows, and convenient template shortcuts for quick access to popular templates.

Nir Liebovich, GoCo's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "Expense management and general ledger reports are two things that are often complicated for HR teams, but they're also imperative. With these new features, we are not just addressing challenges; we are elevating the HR experience, enabling our clients to allocate their time and energy where it matters most – driving their organizations forward."

About GoCo:

Founded in 2015, GoCo is streamlining the all-in-one HR experience with a modern, user-friendly design and top-rated client support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to help small and mid-sized businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams. Learn more at GoCo.

