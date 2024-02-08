Janah Cycle Joins Tech Barcelona & Bluetechport Ecosystems, Sharing The Same Commitment To Innovation & Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Janah Cycle's 360 solution in the field empowers Western brands to have a real impact where it's needed most by addressing the 3 main aspects of the plastic waste management crisis in the Global South and receiving real-time data about the actions taken

Empowering Collaboration for More Sustainable Models and Economies

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janah Cycle, the innovative impact-driven tech startup based in Barcelona, Spain, has recently become a new member of Tech Barcelona, a non-profit association that works to reinforce Barcelona as a model of the international digital and technological ecosystem, and of BlueTechPort, a new innovation space integrated in Tech Barcelona's ecosystem.On a mission to eliminate plastic pollution by leveraging technology to empower Western brands to initiate critical plastic recovery efforts and reduce plastic waste in disadvantaged regions of the Global South, Janah's goal is to prevent 1 billion kg of plastic from entering the oceans by 2035. Their innovative solution is backed by real-time AI verification of the impact in the field, developed in partnership with the University of Northampton, enabling global collaboration for immediate and continuous funding wherever impactful change is needed.Its mission aligns with Tech Barcelona's and BlueTechPort's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability:Tech Barcelona promotes the transformation of traditional sectors and business models through technologies capable of generating profound impacts.BlueTechPort, the blue economy innovation hub inaugurated last year by Tech Barcelona together with Port of Barcelona, promotes innovation in all sectors related to the blue economy.“We share with Tech Barcelona and BlueTechPort the belief that innovation and technology have the power to facilitate the transition of our economies to more sustainable models”, says Sebastian, the CEO of the young Barcelona startup.“Becoming a member of these two dynamic ecosystems helps us fulfill our commitment to addressing global challenges and connecting people and communities.”A new solution for more tangible and measurable impact:The founders of Janah have spent the last 3 years researching the plastic credit model. Disillusioned by the current market offering, they have worked to reshape the way brands can create tangible and measurable impacts in the battle against global plastic pollution. To this end, they have crafted an innovative solution 100% driven by future actions, as opposed to traditional plastic credits tied to past recovery activities.Partnering up with eco-conscious cosmetic leaders, sustainable fashion brands and food & beverage trendsetters, Janah Cycle's solution empowers brands all over the world to have genuine positive environmental and social impacts in regions of the world requiring urgent support in the fight against plastic pollution. Its proprietary ecosystem includes an AI-driven Impact Verification App for waste pickers, offering a standardized way to report real-world impact data. The supporting brands can then access data through an Impact Software, enabling them to track progress in real-time and make informed decisions.By combining technologies with real-world actions, Janah Cycle is setting a new standard for transparency and accountability in the plastic credit market, while also preventing greenwashing.Janah Cycle's 360 solution in the field empowers Western brands to have a real impact where it's needed most by addressing the 3 main aspects of the plastic waste management crisis in the Global South and receiving real-time data about the actions taken.Promoting innovation, sustainability, and business development:Sharing the same values as Tech Barcelona and BlueTechPort regarding sustainability and collaborative relationships, joining them as a member will enable the impact tech startup to keep growing by reinforcing its tech solutions in an innovation setup thanks to both associations' expertises.Tech Barcelona works to consolidate Barcelona as a technological and digital hub of international reference. Created in 2013, it represents more than 1,300 companies and has more than 90 partner organizations, leaders in their sector, committed to the project. The association aims to promote talent, support entrepreneurship, attract investment, and improve companies' competitiveness.The BlueTechPort, inaugurated within the Tech Barcelona ecosystem, is an innovation hub dedicated to the blue economy. They strive to promote innovation, sustainability, and business development in the maritime and environmental sectors, and are committed to leading the transition to a more sustainable maritime future and contributing to the well-being of the local and global community. The project is the embryo of the future space that the Port of Barcelona will open in the sheds on Sant Bertran wharf to host initiatives related to innovation and recruiting and training talent.Janah Cycle has also been invited by BlueTechPort, in collaboration with Tech Barcelona and the Port of Barcelona, to the 4YFN event at the Mobile World Congress 2024, which will take place at the end of this month in Barcelona, from February 26th to February 29th. 4YFN Barcelona is the startup event of the world's largest exhibition for the connectivity industry, the MWC Barcelona. This represents an amazing opportunity for the startup to explore potential new strategic partnerships, as Janah Cycle's vision is rooted in the belief that connections and collaborations are pivotal in addressing global challenges.Learn more about Janah Cycle:Website: /Documentary about the plastic crisis in India:Contact: ...Learn more about Tech Barcelona:Website: /en/Learn more about BlueTechPort:Website:

Johann Dorval

Janah Cycle

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Documentary about the plastic crisis in India