James And James Fulfilment Celebrate 25 Million Orders Fulfilled

James and James reach a new milestone, topping off a record-breaking season of peak trading.

Northampton, UK: On 10th January 2024, James and James Fulfilment, a leading provider of global eCommerce fulfilment services , officially announced the fulfilment of their 25 millionth order. This achievement represents an exciting milestone for the company, and comes off the back of a record-breaking season of peak trading.

Founded in 2010 by James Hyde and James Strachan, the company fulfilled their 20 millionth order in January 2023. This latest figure of 25 million – which was reached on 13 December 2023 – is indicative of their rapid growth over the past 12 months.

Of James and James' recent success, Emma Dempsey, CEO of the company, said:

“To achieve 5 million orders in one year, which represents an additional 20% increase in our total volume to date, is a truly monumental achievement for us. Of course, this couldn't have been possible without the support of our people, partners, and fantastic clients who have joined us in this journey. I want to thank everybody involved in helping us to achieve this fantastic milestone.”

James and James' landmark achievement comes in the wake of a hugely successful 2023's peak trading period . Through Black Friday and Cyber Week , the company broke a number of internal records, including:



Record number of units picked in an hour

Record number of orders packed in an hour

Record number of orders shipped in day Record number of orders shipped in a week

James and James attribute their strong performance during the peak trading season to a combination of strategic investments made and a number of key client wins made throughout the year.

These acquisitions have not only expanded their operational capabilities but also enhanced their service offerings, with the implementation of automated sortation and further geographical expansion in Australia being key highlights of the calendar year.

Additionally, James and James have secured a number of rapidly growing eCommerce clients across health and beauty, fashion, and electronics, who are taking full advantage of the company's global fulfilment solution .

This synergistic blend of internal strategic decisions and a strong run of client acquisitions has been pivotal in driving their remarkable success during this crucial period.

Speaking about the company's business strategy over the last 12 months, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Simon Wheeler said:

“Our strategy over the last 12 months has continued to be about providing the tools and infrastructure to help eCommerce businesses grow. We aim to give business owners the confidence to push their business harder with the peace of mind that they can scale with operational certainty. Through 2023 we have unlocked the growth potential of some incredibly exciting eCommerce companies. Over the next 12 months and beyond, we plan to continue our track record of opening up new markets for those brands to localise and grow their sales even faster.”

About James and James Fulfilment: James and James Fulfilment are a provider of tech-enabled global fulfilment services. As the world's first digital-native fulfilment provider, the company combines award-winning fulfilment software with state-of-the-art fulfilment centres to offer quick, affordable, and reliable fulfilment solutions to eCommerce businesses across the world. They currently have sites in the United Kingdom , North America, Europe, and Australia , with plans to open further locations over the next 12 months.

