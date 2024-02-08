Kolkata Jewellery Brand Seals Rs 2 Cr Deal With All Five Sharks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The new episode of the entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India' season three saw the pitch by Kolkata-based jewellery brand, 'Jewel Box', which has sealed an all shark deal of Rs 2 crore.

In a world where diamonds have long been hailed as nature's most exquisite creation, a new player has emerged to redefine luxury. Jewel Box transformed the conventional sparkle with lab-grown diamonds on 'Shark Tank India 3'.

Jewel Box brings the magic of science to the art of jewellery, crafting lab-grown diamonds that are physically, chemically, and optically indistinguishable from their natural counterparts.

As the founders, Nipun Kochar, and Vidita Kochar, make their debut on the show, they invited the audience to witness the evolution of conscious luxury, where every piece tells a story of commitment to our planet. Nipun and Vidita, the entrepreneurial minds behind 'Jewel Box', share a journey marked by innovation and commitment.

The siblings' foray into the business world began with an ad tech company during college.

They joined forces again to launch Jewel Box in 2022.

They asked Rs 1 crore for two per cent equity.

However the deal was closed at Rs 2 crore at 6 per cent equity with all the sharks -- Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Radhika Gupta.

Talking about her experience on 'Shark Tank India', Vidita Kochar Jain said: "Appearing on Shark Tank and securing an All-Shark Deal will be a pivotal moment in building Jewel Box as well as pioneering the category of Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery in India. Pitching in the high-stakes situation and captivating the Sharks was exhilarating."

"Securing the deal validated our hard work and vision. This experience solidified my belief in our brand's values and products, setting a strong foundation for future success," added Vidita.

'Shark Tank India 3' streams on Sony LIV.

