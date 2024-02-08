YSRCP Announces Candidates For Three Rajya Sabha Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 8 (IANS) Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunadha Reddy, and Y. V. Subba Reddy are the candidates of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh's ruling party announced on Thursday.
The trio met the party President and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him at CM's office in the Assembly.
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27. The Rajya Sabha terms of K. Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C.M. Ramesh (BJP) and V. Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon. They were elected six years ago.
Ramesh was elected on TDP ticket but later defected to BJP.
