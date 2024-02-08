Turkey's new central bank head affirm to resume anti-inflation efforts

(MENAFN) Fatih Karahan, the newly appointed head of Turkey's central bank, affirmed on Thursday that the country's efforts to combat inflation, primarily through interest rate hikes, would persist with resolve. His statement provided a sense of certainty amidst the economic turmoil triggered by the unexpected resignation of his predecessor. Karahan, a former senior executive at Goldman Sachs, addressed the public for the first time since assuming the position last Saturday, expressing optimism about the prospects of taming inflation in the coming years.



Karahan emphasized his expectation for a significant reduction in inflation rates throughout the current year and the following year, signaling a commitment to restoring stability to Turkey's battered economy. As a key member of the new leadership team, led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Karahan has been actively engaged in addressing the country's economic challenges by implementing measures to tighten monetary policy, particularly through increased borrowing costs.



In his address to reporters in Ankara, Turkey's capital, Karahan underscored the central bank's responsibility to ensure and uphold price stability as a fundamental mandate. His appointment follows the resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan, who served as the central bank's first female chief before stepping down in June. Erkan's abrupt departure, announced via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), cited a "character assassination campaign" as the reason for her resignation, indicating personal and familial considerations.



Karahan's assumption of leadership comes at a critical juncture for Turkey's economy, as the country grapples with persistent inflationary pressures and macroeconomic challenges. His pledge to continue the fight against inflation signals a concerted effort to restore confidence in Turkey's monetary policy framework and alleviate concerns about economic stability. As the central bank endeavors to navigate turbulent economic waters, Karahan's leadership will be closely scrutinized for its effectiveness in steering the nation toward a path of sustainable growth and stability.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107828135