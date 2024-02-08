Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- The State of Kuwait has been and continues to unequivocally support the Palestinian cause since the first seeds of the freedom struggle were planted decades ago, says a prominent Palestinian official.

ISLAMABAD -- Polling for general elections on 265 National Assembly seats and 579 provincial assembly seats began across Pakistan on Thursday and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Science Club announces the winners of the 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME), held in Kuwait under His Highness the Amir's patronage, drawing 200 participants from 40 countries.

LONDON -- Britain says that it will extend the tariff-free trade agreement with Ukraine for an additional five years until 2029.

TOKYO -- South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik says his country is expected to bag more arms contracts in the Middle East this year by building on the momentum from a large-scale missile interceptor deal in Saudi Arabia, Yonhap News Agency reports.

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Thai government and separatists in south Thailand agree in Kuala Lumpur on a new peace roadmap, as stated by the Malaysian facilitator of peace talks. (end) mt