Kuwaiti Min. Of Social Affairs Affirms Doha Arab Forum's Importance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- It is important to participate in the high-level Arab Forum for Multidimensional Social Development in Doha, to improve the values and structure of Arab families, said a top Kuwaiti government official, Thursday.

Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, and Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said in a statement to KUNA that the two-day Forum, which began yesterday, contributed to strengthening collective Arab social developmental efforts.

He added that the forum would contribute to realizing the desired sustainable development, fostering peace and security, and advancing prosperity and social justice in the region.

Al-Sabah mentioned that the Ministry of Social Affairs was one of the most prominent ministries and institutions in Kuwait, playing a significant role in social protection.

Al-Sabah said that he with other Arab social ministers, as well as the Arab League, signed the Doha Declaration for the resilient Arab family, which builds on Qatar's efforts to uphold the principles and identity of the Arab family through safeguarding it from threats to its unity and structure. (end)

