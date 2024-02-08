Exploring Mining Podcast Interview With Alaska Energy Metals - The Next Generation Of Nickel Mining

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's special edition of Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring an exclusive interview with host Cali Van Zant talking to Gregory Beischer, President and CEO of Alaska Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF).

Gregory Beischer, President and CEO shares what it takes to be a success in Alaska and info on the company's Nikolai Nickel project . He dives into 2023 drill results and the exciting plans for drilling this summer.

Beischer also discusses many of the milestones achieved by this junior miner in such a short time (Alaska Energy Metals Provides Corporate Update ).

Greg speaks to Cali about the Alaska team currently in place and some of the exciting strategic investments happening in the nickel space to kick off 2024, including the latest developments from Canada Nickel and why that's important news for investors looking at the future of nickel mining.

When speaking about the milestones achieved, Greg said, "I think we've made fantastic progress as a company in just eight or nine months. When we started the company we recapitalized, to the credit of the group in Vancouver that helped. They really put me in front of the right people at the bigger Canadian brokerages. Ultimately, we raised over $12 million in what I would consider a really bad equity market for mining venture capital. I think that speaks well to the capital markets team that we have and to the management of the company, but also to the project. "

"There is money available for the right project and the right groups of people. We've already made the first announcement of our maiden resource based on historical drill holes. That resource amounted to over 1.5 billion of nickel in the ground; close to 700,000 metric tonnes of contained nickel metal with copper and cobalt and platinum and palladium to go with it. The concentration of the metal is not really strong but the mineralization is exceptionally continuous; the are indications the zonehas a 12 kilometer strike length. The deposit is about 300m thick and comes right to surface. We're now we're about to add to the maiden resource published last fal, adding the results of the eight holes that we drilled last summer. It's a very homogeneous deposit-wherever we drill through it, we get almost the same concentration of metal every time. And then from there with a big drilling program this summer; I think we're really going to build a large deposit of nickel."

Cali also asks about the historical data purchased by Alaska Energy and why it's an important add-on.

Greg says, "It was a real bargain. We paid about a million dollars in cash for this historical database that included the work that my team at INCO did in the late 90's, but it also included millions and millions of dollars' worth of exploration work that was done by subsequent explorers. They did some really good work in the 2000's, and we've got all that information now; so that's a real shortcut for us. All the expensive surface geological work, geochemical work, and geophysical work is done already. It's a huge cost savings and a huge time savings. We also got all the historical drill-hole information, and that did allow us in these two particular spots where the holes were closely spaced enough that we could calculate the maiden resources. We're using all the information to great advantage to help us trace and then delineate future drilling in what's likely quite a large mineralized nickel deposit."

When talking about the influx of new capital in low grade bulk tonnage nickel deposits that we are seeing in 2024, such as the Strategic investments in Canada Nickel from Samsung and Agnico Eagle for the start of the year, Greg states, "Along the way, people doubted whether these low grade bulk tonnage type of deposits would actually become mines. But like Canada Nickel has said and I agree, 'I think it's the next generation of nickel mining. High grade nickel deposits of scale and size are just so hard to find. They're really rarities in the world. The last real major discovery was over 30 years ago at Voisey's Bay in Labrador, Newfoundland. If we're going to have this huge demand as an industry, we will have to migrate to mining lower grade bulk tonnage type deposits. The copper mining industry went through the exact same shift back in the 1950's previously. There were probably naysayers back in the 1950's when the industry migrated that way, and there are naysayers right now."

"Some say these things will never be mined, but I think they will. I think they're the next generation of nickel deposits to be mined. I don't think there's any choice really. And the real vote of confidence for Canada Nickel was the investment by Agnico Eagle Mines; a pure gold company must have been quite compelled by Canada Nickel's story."

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in central Alaska, the Nikolai Nickel project is located near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals for the American market. The Company is also exploring the Angliers-Belleterre Nickel project in Quebec.

