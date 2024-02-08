Revenue Grid Earns Spot On G2's 2024 Best Software Awards For Best Sales Products

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Revenue Grid , the revenue intelligence pioneer, today announced it has been named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , placing 20th on the Best Sales Software Products and Tools list. One of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Revenue Grid received G2's Best Software Award for Sales Products and Tools for the second consecutive year, earning its place for the power of its revenue intelligence platform. Revenue Grid helps organizations scale revenue growth and profitability. The platform empowers revenue teams to win through 360-degree pipeline visibility and AI-driven insights that improve workflow processes and team productivity.

The Best Sales Products list features the top software sellers and service providers on G2. Organizations leverage sales software to enhance their selling processes, reduce manual tasks, and better equip sales professionals. Sales software can automate processes, optimize sales operations, improve the identification and engagement of potential customers, and train and manage sales professionals.

A recent five-star user review demonstrates why Revenue Grid has earned this recognition and an overall user rating of 4.5 out of five stars: "Revenue Grid is a sales enablement platform that helps organizations to increase their sales productivity and revenue growth. Its most useful features include sales cadence automation, email tracking and analytics, sales performance analytics, and AI-powered sales coaching," said Saad E. "These features enable sales teams to streamline their sales processes, gain insights into customer behavior, and improve their sales performance, resulting in better customer engagement and increased revenue."

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year - more than any other B2B marketplace - reaching those from companies of all sizes and industries. We proudly announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners based on their authentic feedback. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters - authentic customer voice."

"As a leading global revenue intelligence provider, we continuously innovate our platform to enable stronger customer engagement and more accurate pipeline forecasting. In 2023, we released several new AI capabilities to automate B2B sales processes and help revenue teams make informed decisions, optimize strategies, and identify revenue potential," said Vlad Voskrensky, Co-founder of Revenue Grid. "The recognition from G2 validates our guiding purpose, which is to help companies accelerate revenue growth by providing the tools and insights to make every interaction, deal, and relationship count."

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

