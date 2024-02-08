ASEAN IPA Committee Chairman Says Azerbaijan Conducts Democratic & Fair Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
“Presidential elections in Azerbaijan in 2024 were held in
democratic and fair conditions,” Sanya Praseuth, chairman of the
committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, told
journalists, Azernews reports, citing
secki-2024.
"The presidential elections held in Azerbaijan in 2024 were
successful, free, fair and gave an opportunity to Azerbaijan
citizens who have the active suffrage right and have reached the
age of 18, to exercise their citizenship and political rights," he
said.
He also noted that the polling stations were well organised, and
voters were given the opportunity to express their choices freely
and fully. There was a transparent system that allowed observers
from political parties and local and international observers to
closely monitor the entire election process.
"The elections were held in comfortable and peaceful conditions.
After the polling stations were closed, the representative of the
delegation participated in observing the process of counting votes
and calculating the results in various polling stations, and the
elections were held openly and transparently. The voting process
was organised following the Election Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and was technically efficient," he concluded.
