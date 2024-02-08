Italian Parliament Approves Government's Decision On Military Aid To Ukraine In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chamber of Deputies of the Italian parliament has approved the government's decision extending military aid to Ukraine through 2024.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

As many as 218 out of 400 members of the Lower House voted in favor of the decision.

It is noted that in this way Italy has finally approved the government's decision to extend military assistance to Kyiv until the end of 2024.

Japan andreaffirm strong support for Ukraine

"Once again, Italy has chosen to be on the side of the freedom of nations and respect for international law, with the aim of reaching, in line with the position taken by NATO and EU allies, a just and lasting peace," said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto after the cabinet approved the decree in December.

In late January, the Senate of the Italian parliament approved the government's decision to extend military assistance to Ukraine through 2024.

As Ukrinform reported, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocates further arms transfers to Ukraine.