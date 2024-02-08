Remains Found In Azerbaijan's Asgaran May Belong To Khojaly Residents - Official (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASGARAN, Azerbaijan, February 8. The remains in
a mass grave found in Asgaran are believed to belong to residents
of Khojaly, an employee of the Working Group of the State
Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War,
Hostages and Missing Persons, Zaur Ismayilov told reporters,
Trend reports.
Within the framework of the investigation on the criminal case
of Rashid Beglaryan, who confessed to involvement in the murder of
Khojaly civilians in February 1992, the detainee informed about the
place of murder and burial of Azerbaijanis.
"Rashid Beglaryan reported that civilians traveling to Aghdam
from Khojaly were killed near Asgaran fortress and buried in this
territory. The search and excavation operations started in this
connection by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons in October-November
last year were suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Excavations continued from February this year. As a result, a
burial with the remains of at least 8 people was found on the
specified territory. Presumably, the remains belong to residents of
Khojaly. It is not excluded that other remains will be found during
the search works, which will continue in the future," Ismayilov
said.
Meanwhile, representatives of the public, and local and foreign
media were invited to the mentioned territory.
To note, mass graves were found in Shusha city last August and
earlier in June on the territory of Shusha prison. To date, mass
graves have been discovered in the territories liberated from
occupation in Saryjali village of Aghdam district, Dashalti village
of Shusha district, Edilli village of Khojavend district, Farrukh
village of Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidakhmedli village of Fuzuli
district, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements.
