Remains Found In Azerbaijan's Asgaran May Belong To Khojaly Residents - Official (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASGARAN, Azerbaijan, February 8. The remains in a mass grave found in Asgaran are believed to belong to residents of Khojaly, an employee of the Working Group of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Zaur Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the investigation on the criminal case of Rashid Beglaryan, who confessed to involvement in the murder of Khojaly civilians in February 1992, the detainee informed about the place of murder and burial of Azerbaijanis.

"Rashid Beglaryan reported that civilians traveling to Aghdam from Khojaly were killed near Asgaran fortress and buried in this territory. The search and excavation operations started in this connection by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons in October-November last year were suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Excavations continued from February this year. As a result, a burial with the remains of at least 8 people was found on the specified territory. Presumably, the remains belong to residents of Khojaly. It is not excluded that other remains will be found during the search works, which will continue in the future," Ismayilov said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the public, and local and foreign media were invited to the mentioned territory.

To note, mass graves were found in Shusha city last August and earlier in June on the territory of Shusha prison. To date, mass graves have been discovered in the territories liberated from occupation in Saryjali village of Aghdam district, Dashalti village of Shusha district, Edilli village of Khojavend district, Farrukh village of Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidakhmedli village of Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel