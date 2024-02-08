All Election Rules Observed At Azerbaijan's Polling Stations - Member Of Kyrgyz CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. All election
rules were observed at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Member of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan Iskander
Gaipkulov told Trend .
He noted that the observation mission of the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS) visited a number of polling stations.
“When speaking with the citizens, it became clear that there is
one leader - President Ilham Aliyev. Our mission assessed that the
election was very successful,” Gaipkulov said.
The official also mentioned that no violations were
recorded.
“When we met with representatives of the candidate parties, they
also didn't have such appeals,” he added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the CEC of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in
the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the
votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
