Azerbaijani Citizens Lined Up To Vote In Election - MP From Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani
citizens lined up to vote in the extraordinary presidential
election, Kyrgyz MP Iskender Matraimov told Trend .
"Azerbaijani citizens expressed strong interest in the election
and enthusiastically participated in voting. Long lineups have
formed at polling booths in the early morning. People from all age
categories, including the elderly, middle-aged, and adolescents,
participated in the voting," he said.
"The voters were all in a good mood, and the voting process was
quite well-organized. For example, at one enormous school, four
polling stations were put up, allowing voters to efficiently and
comfortably accomplish their civic duty," the MP stressed.
Note that, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the
election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was leading in the presidential election
in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing
of 93.35 percent of the ballots.
The other defenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
