No Violations Reported During SCO Election Observation Mission In Azerbaijan - Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. During the
observation mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
in Azerbaijan's presidential election no allegations of violations
were reported, said Secretary-General of the organization Zhang
Ming during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Observers at each polling station confirmed that no violations
were detected during the voting process," he said.
The mission believes that the election was held in a transparent
and democratic manner, Zhang Ming noted.
"The Mission affirms that the presidential election in
Azerbaijan adhered to both domestic electoral laws and
international commitments. No violations were observed that could
challenge the legitimacy of the election. The observer mission of
the SCO extends gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan for facilitating the
SCO observers' activities," he said.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
