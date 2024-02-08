Voting In Khankendi Has Great Political And Symbolic Significance - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Voting in Khankendi has great political and symbolic significance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received a delegation of members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, headed by the chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, Trend reports.

