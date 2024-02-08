Honda reveals modest rise in yields amid robust demand in key markets

(MENAFN) Japanese automaker Honda announced a 3.5 percent increase in profit for the October-December quarter compared to the previous year, buoyed by robust demand in the United States and Europe, as well as a resurgence in its domestic market. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. disclosed that its profit for the last quarter amounted to 253.3 billion yen, equivalent to approximately USD1.7 billion. Quarterly sales experienced a notable surge, climbing by 21 percent to reach 5.39 trillion yen, or USD36 billion.



A favorable exchange rate played a significant role in bolstering Honda's overseas profits when translated into yen, a trend that is anticipated to persist throughout the remainder of the fiscal year, which concludes in March. The strengthening of the dollar against the yen, with the dollar currently trading at approximately 148 Japanese yen compared to about 140 yen last year, has contributed to this favorable currency environment.



Despite the positive financial performance, Honda, like other automakers, continues to grapple with challenges stemming from shortages of computer chips and other essential components, exacerbated by disruptions in manufacturing caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the latest results indicate significant progress toward recovery, particularly in key markets, Honda has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels of operation in some regions.



Honda highlighted growth in motorcycle sales in Brazil and Europe in recent months, alongside its ongoing commitment to advancing initiatives related to electrification. The company emphasized its dedication to electric vehicle development, citing the introduction of global electric vehicle concept models showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, such as the Saloon and Space Hub. With its diverse portfolio encompassing vehicles ranging from the Fit small car to the iconic Super Cub motorcycle and the innovative Asimo robot, Honda continues to navigate evolving market dynamics while prioritizing technological innovation and sustainability initiatives.

