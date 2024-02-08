Stocks Under 1₵ To Watch In February: DPLS, HALB, SPZI, ZRFY, SAPX

(MENAFN- GetNews) Navigating the vast stock market can be daunting for investors due to the multitude of choices available. Therefore, it's essential to focus on specific categories. This functionality allows you to explore five stocks priced under 1 cent per share that might be worth monitoring.

DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC: DPLS)

has prolonged its equity financing arrangement with GHS Investments, expanding the contract duration to 24 months without altering any other provisions of the original agreement. Additionally, the company has adjusted its repayment conditions with The University of New Brunswick, stipulating that repayment of the principal sum will commence within four years, triggered by either two consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA or seven years from the date of issuance. The repayment will occur in quarterly installments covering principal, interest, and relevant expenses.

Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB)

and Athena GTX's executives interviewed on "The Street Reports," discuss the relationship between Halberd and Athena and why that relationship is going to advance Halberd's breakthrough technologies toward government contracts.

On January 11, 2024, shared significant updates regarding technological developments and key business achievements during the latter half of 2023. The company outlined its accomplishments in a press release and offered a glimpse into its forthcoming initiatives. Notably, Halberd Corporation highlighted the most noteworthy developments, successful procurement of non-dilutive funding and profitable revenue-sharing accord with Athena GTX, Inc. which may be a game changer for the company.

Spooz Inc. (OTC: SPZI)

gained attention on January 30 with the revelation of its new corporate legal partner, Jason Meyer. The company, now operating under the name JP 3E Holdings Inc., additionally welcomed Jason Hoon Chang as the president of its wholly owned subsidiary, JP Energy Group LLC. Miguel Alcala was also announced to assume the role of Vice President at JP Energy Group LLC.

Zerify Inc. (OTC: ZRFY),

a leading figure in cybersecurity with a focus on secure video conferencing, unveiled its revenue forecasts on January 4. Mark L. Kay, the CEO of Zerify Inc., expressed strong optimism regarding both the company's future and the interests of its shareholders. Kay emphasized that the company anticipates 2024 revenues to reach $3.9 million, encompassing existing contracts of Form

Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC: SAPX)

attracted significant attention on December 20 by revealing its participation in a co-production deal for the development of its upcoming feature film. The announcement specified that the film would be a collaborative effort with Madlor Films, Muse Media, THC Music & Films, and various other production companies. Notably, Nick Principe was enlisted for the lead role in the mentioned film.





