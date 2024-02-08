Yogupay Collaborated With UBA Kenya, Enabling It To Receive Inward Remittance To Kenya

(MENAFN- GetNews) This collaboration will boost financial integration and economic growth in Africa.







In Kenya, Tumapay, operating under the name YoguPay, is an emerging and innovative cross-border payment platform. The company, trading as Yogupay in Kenya, has successfully formed a strategic partnership with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Kenya, endorsed by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) that enables it to receive inbound transactions into Kenya compliantly. This strategic alliance would be an essential milestone in Yogupay's mission to support global financial integration. The brand is continuously working to offer secure and efficient payment solutions for its clients.

Yogupay is redefining the realm of cross-border transactions with its advanced payment platform. Catering to individuals, International money transfer operators, and businesses, Yogupay offers a Multi-Currency Account that supports currency exchange in over 10 currencies at competitive FX rates. Authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and FINTRAC in Canada, Yogupay extends its regulatory compliance and service excellence to Kenya, further solidifying its position in the global market.

Lynnet Mutai, CEO of Yogupay, expresses her enthusiasm for the company's strategic expansion into pivotal African markets. "We are excited to announce our regulatory approval for remittances into Kenya. Our collaboration with UBA Kenya, licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya for Cross Border Collection and Payment Services, demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with local authorities and financial institutions," says Mutai. The Central Bank of Kenya endorsement highlights the trust and confidence placed in Yogupay's innovative solutions.

Yogupay's entry into the Kenyan market signifies a leap forward in global trade integration. "Our role in propelling Africa's economic growth through top-notch and cutting-edge cross-border payment solutions speaks volumes for our dedication to seamless trade. Moreover, with our licenses as a Money Service Business in Canada and as a PSD Agent in the UK, we reaffirm our commitment to regulatory compliance and global financial excellence," adds Mutai. This development will alter how businesses and individuals in Kenya, Canada, and the UK enter cross-border transactions.

Users can visit the official website

for any media or commercial inquiries.

Follow Yogupay on Social Media:

Facebook:



Twitter:



Instagram:



LinkedIn:



About Company:

Yogupay, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is a trailblazer in the cross-border payment industry. The company's innovative technology provides fast, secure, and reliable fund transfers globally. With its commitment to regulatory compliance and customer-centric solutions, Yogupay empowers users to overcome traditional financial barriers and embrace a new era of international payments.

Media Contact

Company Name: YogupayYogupay

Contact Person: Peter Mungla

Email: Send Email

City: Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Website: yogupay

