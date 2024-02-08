(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Discover the Art World in a New Light with James Croak's Latest Book Backseat Driver"James Croak is pleased to announce the release of his new book, Backseat Driver. This book is a comprehensive collection that showcases the artist's dual role as a globally recognized artist and insightful commentator on the art world.

Spanning two decades, Backseat Driver encompasses fearless exhibition and book reviews, profound philosophical reflections, and lively insights into a life devoted to the arts. Critically acclaimed for his writing, Croak's work is commended by Anthony Haden Guest for its delightful and unexpected depth, reminiscent of the wit found in his renowned sculptures.

In this book, readers will discover the art world in a new light never seen before. They will read about Croak's observations on the constellations, stars, supernovas, black holes, and dark matter that make up a universe we call 'culture.' His telescope, used as if a microscope, gleans meanings, revelations, insights, and disappointments in this smart and coyly titled book.

“His writing is full of deliciously unexpected gobbets," says renowned critic Anthony Haden-Guest in the foreword.

"Sharp, witty commentary with an artist's no-holds-barred insight." - Walter Robinson, artist and critic

James Croak , born in Ohio in 1951, is an artist who began his artistic journey with classical guitar performances in his teens. He later studied sculpture and philosophy, earning recognition for his unique figurative style and articulate prose despite formal training in abstraction and structuralist philosophy. Croak's art has graced prestigious solo and group exhibitions globally, including renowned institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and the Detroit Institute for the Arts. His accolades include grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rockefeller Foundation, solidifying his position in the art world. The publication of a monograph featuring his work in 1999 by Harry N. Abrams, with an accompanying essay by Thomas McEvilley, further highlighted his artistic contributions. Harper Perennial showcased Croak's intellectual prowess by incorporating his essays into five volumes as part of their Edge series, emphasizing his impact as an eminent scholar. Additionally, his versatility as a writer is evident through contributions to online magazines such as Art Net, Salon, Edge, and Hamptons Arts Hub. Croak's lasting influence extends to numerous books, marking his enduring impact on both the visual and written realms.

For more about James Croak visit his website at

Backseat Driver is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.

Media Contact

Company Name: BookBuzz

Contact Person: Amanda - PR Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7065098422

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

Website:

