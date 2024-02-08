Logic Rehab Expands Services Across Multiple Locations In British Columbia

(MENAFN- GetNews) Brian O'Rourke, a highly experienced Occupational Therapist, has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional care and rehabilitation services. Under his leadership, Logic Rehab has made a significant impact with the health and well-being of their clients. Now, residents of Squamish, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Langley, Surrey, Whistler, and the broader Vancouver Metro area can access the comprehensive range of services offered by Logic Rehab.

Logic Rehab , a leading provider of occupational therapy services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to numerous locations across British Columbia. Spearheaded by founder and Occupational Therapist, Brian O'Rourke, BSc, MSc (OT), CWCE, this expansion reflects Logic Rehab's commitment to providing top-tier occupational therapy to a wider audience.

Expanding Reach to Meet Growing Demand

Brian O'Rourke, a highly experienced Occupational Therapist, has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional care and rehabilitation services. Under his leadership, Logic Rehab has made a significant impact with the health and well-being of their clients. Now, residents of Squamish, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Langley, Surrey, Whistler, and the broader Vancouver Metro area can access the comprehensive range of services offered by Logic Rehab.

Comprehensive Services for Diverse Needs

Logic Rehab specializes in a variety of occupational therapy services, catering to individuals with different needs. Their services include, but are not limited to, workplace injury rehabilitation, mental health treatment, CBT, exposure therapy, ergonomic assessments, and functional capacity evaluations. By combining evidence-based practices with personalized care, Logic Rehab ensures that each client receives the best possible support for their unique situation.

A Team Led by Expertise and Compassion

Brian O'Rourke brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the field. Holding a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, and being a Certified Work Capacity Evaluator, Brian's expertise focusses on quality community rehab treatment for Logic Rehab's clients. His approach emphasizes not only the physical aspects of rehabilitation but also the psychological and social factors that contribute to a person's overall well-being.

Accessible Services for a Diverse Community

With the expansion, Logic Rehab aims to make occupational therapy services more accessible to a diverse range of clients. Understanding the unique challenges faced by different communities, Logic Rehab is dedicated to providing inclusive and culturally sensitive care.

Contact and Referrals

For more information about Logic Rehab and its services, or to make a referral, please visit Logic Rehab's website . Logic Rehab is eager to collaborate with healthcare professionals, insurance providers, and individuals to foster a community of health and well-being.

About Logic Rehab

Founded by Brian O'Rourke , Logic Rehab is a leader in occupational therapy services in British Columbia. With a focus on objective and function focussed care, the team at Logic Rehab is committed to helping individuals regain their independence and enhance their quality of life through tailored rehabilitation programs.

Media Contact

Company Name: Logic Rehab

Contact Person: Brian O'Rourke

Email: Send Email

Address: 39767 Government Rd Unit 104 V8B 0Z1

City: Squamish

State: BC

Country: Canada

Website: book-an-appointment/

