Adhocorder.Ro Revolutionizes Dining Experience With The Launch Of Innovative Digital Menu Service

(MENAFN- GetNews) Cluj-Napoca - February 7, 2024 - AdhocOrder, a leading innovator in the restaurant technology space, proudly announces the official launch of its groundbreaking digital menu service. This revolutionary platform empowers restaurants to enhance the dining experience for customers while streamlining operations for businesses.







Key Features of AdhocOrder's Digital Menu Service:

AdHocOrder introduces a seamless transition from traditional menus to cutting-edge digital menus. The platform allows restaurants to create visually appealing and user-friendly digital menus accessible through QR codes.Leveraging state-of-the-art QR code technology, AdHocOrder enables diners to access menus instantly by scanning a QR code with their smartphones. This eliminates the need for physical menus, contributing to a more hygienic and sustainable dining environment.Restaurants can create their own customized QR code menus for free through the AdHocOrder platform. This user-friendly service empowers businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation without incurring additional costs.In a commitment to customer health and transparency, AdHocOrder incorporates a nutritional values calculator feature. Diners can now access essential nutritional information for menu items, aiding those with dietary restrictions and preferences.



Example QR Menu: To experience the convenience and efficiency of AdhocOrder's digital menu service, visit [example QR menu link] .

How It Works:

Restaurants can sign up on the AdhocOrder platform and create their digital menus effortlessly.Customize menus with vibrant images, detailed descriptions, and pricing to showcase the culinary offerings.Generate QR codes linked to the digital menus, which can be printed and displayed throughout the restaurant for easy access.Diners simply scan the QR code with their smartphones, instantly accessing the digital menu. The platform ensures a smooth and engaging experience.



Benefits for Restaurants:



Cost-Efficiency: No additional costs for creating and implementing digital menus.

Hygiene: Eliminates the need for physical menus, contributing to a more hygienic dining environment. Customer Satisfaction: Enhances the overall dining experience with an interactive and informative menu.



About AdhocOrder:

AdhocOrder is a pioneer in restaurant technology, providing innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and customer experience in the food industry. With a commitment to simplicity and innovation, AdhocOrder empowers restaurants to thrive in the digital era.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Company: Adhoc Solutions SRL

Administrator Name: Laurentiu Cervicescu

Email: ...

Phone: +40 747 911 321

