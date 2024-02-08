CLG Injury Law Welcomes Three Remarkable Additions To The Team

(MENAFN- GetNews)

CLG Injury Law is thrilled to introduce three new talented individuals who have recently joined our esteemed team. Each member brings a unique set of skills, experiences, and perspectives, contributing to the diversity that defines our firm.













Meet Gustavo Paniza, our new associate, whose journey in law began in São Paulo, Brazil. With a law degree and admission to the Brazilian bar in 2016, Gustavo's commitment to excellence led him to pursue a postgraduate degree in criminal law in 2020. What sets Gustavo apart is his diverse background as a dedicated police detective, providing him with invaluable insights into law enforcement practices. Now, he brings this wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to justice to his role at CLG Injury Law.

Contact Gustavo: Phone: 506-961-7459 | Email: ...













Divina Flores – Case Management Coordinator

Hailing from the Philippines, Divina“Divine” Flores is a seasoned professional with a background in Mass Communication and Business Administration Marketing. Her journey to law was inspired while covering a high-profile case as a media professional. Admitted to the bar in April 2010, Divina has significant experience, having worked at the Durano Law firm and later establishing her own practice in the Philippines. Now, she brings her extensive legal career to CLG Injury Law, ready to assist individuals with their legal concerns.

Contact Divina: Phone: 506-548-5710 | Email: ...















Riddhi Varmora – Case Management Coordinator

Our newest Case Management Coordinator, Riddhi Varmora, hails from Gujarat, India, with a Bachelor of Law Degree with Honors in Intellectual Property Rights. Licensed as a lawyer in 2022, she further honed her skills with a Paralegal Post Graduate Certificate from Humber College, Toronto, in 2023. Balancing a career as a medical interpreter and practicing lawyer in India, Riddhi's commitment to law is rooted in her family's established legal practices. Joining CLG Injury Law reflects her dedication to assisting individuals with their legal needs and safeguarding their rights.

Contact Riddhi: Phone: 506-548-5710 Email: ...



At CLG Injury Law, we're excited about the diversity and expertise these new team members bring, enriching our commitment to serving and representing injured victims. Welcome aboard, Gustavo, Divina, and Riddhi!

These remarkable team members exemplify the diversity and depth of talent that define CLG Injury Law. As we continue our mission to provide dedicated representation to those in need, we invite you to explore our services and experience the personalized, compassionate approach that sets us apart. Thank you for considering CLG Injury Law as your trusted partner in seeking justice.

About CLG Injury Law

CLG Injury Law is an established personal injury law firm with offices in Halifax, Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John, Charlottetown and Truro. We are committed to fighting for regular people who have had their lives turned upside down due to injury from a motor vehicle accident - we never represent insurance companies. We have helped thousands of people all over Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island stand up to insurance companies for the past 35 years.













About Joseph E. Cantini, Founder and Principal our-team

Joseph E. Cantini is the founder and a partner of CLG Injury Law. He enjoys solving complex problems, and found his passion in law, dedicating his career to fighting for injured people against insurance companies and big business.

For over 35 years, Mr. Cantini has focused on personal injury law, demonstrating significant expertise in handling complex injury cases, including traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Mr. Cantini graduated from McGill University and the University of New Brunswick Law School. He was called to the bar in 1987. Mr. Cantini lectured on civil litigation for the New Brunswick Bar Admission Program and has written numerous articles on personal injury law and litigation strategies.

Mr. Cantini is a recipient of several awards and recognized by peer review publications including AV Preeminent Top-Rated Lawyers; Expert Network – Distinguished Lawyers; LexisNexis Highly Rated in Both Legal Ability and Ethical Standards; and Lawyers of Distinction.

Professional Memberships:

·

Law Society of New Brunswick

·

Canadian Bar Association

·

Atlantic Provinces Trial Lawyers Association

·

Ontario Trial Lawyers Association

·

Moncton Area Lawyers Association

·

American Association of Justice/Association of Trial Lawyers of America

·

AAJ Insurance Law Committee – Business Interruption Task Force













About Toby Bristow, Partner our-team

Tobyhas practiced primarily in the area of personal injury since 2003 and has appeared in front of all levels of Courts in Newfoundland and New Brunswick. He joined CLG Injury Law in 2018, and practices in Fredericton, New Brunswick, but serves clients throughout New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.













About Jennifer Garagan, Partner our-team

Jennifer has over 10 years of legal experience and leads the CLG Injury Lawoffice in Halifax. She practices exclusively in the area of Personal Injury and Insurance Litigation. The focus of her practice is claims arising from motor vehicle accidents, falls, assaults and disputes over insurance coverage and disability policies. Jennifer's clients can focus on healing and putting their life back together while CLGInjury Law manages the insurance and litigation process.



For additional information about CLG Injury Law or to schedule a free consultation, please visit and We're available to speak to you 24/7. Call 1-800-606-2529​ for a free consultation.

