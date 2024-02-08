Allecra’S Cefepime/Enmetazobactam Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Cefepime/enmetazobactam Drug Market Forecast and Analysis"“Cefepime/enmetazobactam Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight 2032” report provides comprehensive insights about cefepime/enmetazobactam for complicated urinary tract infection in the 7MM. A detailed picture of the cefepime/enmetazobactam for cUTI in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-32 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the cefepime/enmetazobactam for cUTI.

DelveInsight has recently published a report on“ Cefepime/enmetazobactam Market Forecast Report '' providing an in-depth analysis of the Cefepime/enmetazobactam market analysis and forecasts up to 2032 in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e. the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The comprehensive report provides an analysis of Cefepime/enmetazobactam market potential and market share analysis in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections therapeutics space across the 7MM from 2019 to 2032.



The report also helps you to understand the Cefepime/enmetazobactam clinical and commercial developments along with parameters like the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and special designations.

Cefepime/enmetazobactam Drug Summary

The combination of enmetazobactam and the fourth-generation cephalosporin, cefepime, aims to present an innovative therapeutic solution against a significant medical challenge. This combination has exhibited potent in vitro activity against clinical isolates of Enterobacterales, including those producing ESBL. Allecra Therapeutics is actively developing enmetazobactam, a novel β-lactamase inhibitor that effectively targets Class A serine β-lactamases, particularly ESBL. Derived from tazobactam, enmetazobactam boasts notable distinctions, indicating a potential for increased potency. Notably, it features a strategically positioned methyl group that enhances interactions with ESBL at the active site. Additionally, its zwitterionic structure facilitates improved penetration into the periplasmic space, the location of β-lactamases. Moreover, enmetazobactam demonstrates an extended half-life compared to tazobactam.

In February 2020, the cefepime/enmetazobactam combination successfully concluded a pivotal Phase III trial, showing promise for the potential treatment of urinary tract infections.

The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections till 2032.

It provides comprehensive coverage of late-stage emerging therapies for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment. The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for Cefepime/enmetazobactam in Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

Leading Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections forecasted market data will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Cefepime/enmetazobactam.

A thorough Cefepime/enmetazobactam market forecast will help understand how the drug is competing with other emerging therapies in the therapeutics landscape.

It will help to get an analysis of the Cefepime/enmetazobactam clinical trial advancements and the detailed clinical assessment, regulatory, and commercial assessment The report also provides future market assessments for Cefepime/enmetazobactam market for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections in the 7 Major Markets, advanced qualitative analysis like SWOT, expert analysts' views, a detailed overview of market competitors, and a short analysis of other emerging therapies in Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Outlook and Forecast

“Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and the United Kingdom, and Japan. It also covers the key companies and emerging therapies in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections therapeutics landscape.

