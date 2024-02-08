Fibrogen’S Pamrevlumab Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Pamrevlumab Drug Market Forecast and Analysis"“Pamrevlumab Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight – 2032” report provides comprehensive insights about pamrevlumab for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM. A detailed picture of the pamrevlumab for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 –2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the pamrevlumab for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

DelveInsight has recently published a report on“Pamrevlumab Market Forecast Report” providing an in-depth analysis of the Pamrevlumab market analysis and forecasts up to 2032 in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e. the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The comprehensive report provides an analysis of Pamrevlumab market potential and market share analysis in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapeutics space across the 7MM from 2019 to 2032.



The report also helps you to understand the Pamrevlumab clinical and commercial developments along with parameters like the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and special designations.

Pamrevlumab Drug Summary

FibroGen is in the process of developing pamrevlumab (also referred to as FG-3019), a first-in-class, fully-humanized monoclonal antibody administered intravenously. This innovative antibody effectively inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a pivotal mediator in the progression of fibrosis and associated serious diseases.

Following the successful completion of the Phase II clinical study, FibroGen is now advancing pamrevlumab into Phase III clinical development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The company is currently conducting two Phase III studies of pamrevlumab in IPF, employing a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design. Each study in the United States has a primary efficacy endpoint focused on the change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC). In Europe, the primary efficacy endpoint is defined by disease progression, indicated by a decline in FVC percent predicted of equal to or greater than 10%, or death. Secondary endpoints encompass clinical outcomes related to disease progression, acute IPF exacerbations, patient-reported outcomes, and quantitative changes in lung fibrosis volume from baseline. The enrollment for the ZEPHYRUS-1 trial, the initial Phase III trial involving 356 IPF patients, has been completed. Simultaneously, FibroGen is actively enrolling patients in ZEPHYRUS-2, the second Phase III trial featuring approximately 340 IPF patients.

Beyond IPF, FibroGen is exploring pamrevlumab in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Notably, the drug has shown potential in stabilizing disease and reversing lung fibrosis in certain patients, as reported by the company.

According to FibroGen's latest updates, the topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-1 Phase III study of pamrevlumab in IPF is anticipated in mid-2023.

Key Highlights of the Pamrevlumab Market Report



The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of Pamrevlumab for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis till 2032.

It provides comprehensive coverage of late-stage emerging therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment. The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Why Pamrevlumab Market Report?



Leading Pamrevlumab for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis forecasted market data will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Pamrevlumab.

A thorough Pamrevlumab market forecast will help understand how the drug is competing with other emerging therapies in the therapeutics landscape.

It will help to get an analysis of the Pamrevlumab clinical trial advancements and the detailed clinical assessment, regulatory, and commercial assessment The report also provides future market assessments for Pamrevlumab market for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7 Major Markets, advanced qualitative analysis like SWOT, expert analysts' views, a detailed overview of market competitors, and a short analysis of other emerging therapies in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

