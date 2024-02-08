Merus’S Zenocutuzumab Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Zenocutuzumab Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight – 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about Zenocutuzumab for Rare NRG1 Fusion in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the Zenocutuzumab for Rare NRG1 Fusion in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019–2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Zenocutuzumab for Rare NRG1 Fusion.

The comprehensive report provides an analysis of Zenocutuzumab market potential and market share analysis in the Rare NRG1 Fusion therapeutics space across the 7MM from 2019 to 2032.



The report also helps you to understand the Zenocutuzumab clinical and commercial developments along with parameters like the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and special designations.

Zenocutuzumab Drug Summary

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) is an IgG1 bispecific antibody being developed by Merus. It blocks the action of the growth factor NRG1, a protein that can be overproduced due to NRG1 fusions, and prohibits it from binding to HER3. HER3 is a protein that sits on the surface of cancer cells, and when it combines with a second surface protein, HER2, it sends signals to drive tumor growth and survival. NRG1 induces the combination of HER2 and HER3.

Zenocutuzumab is a bispecific antibody, i.e., it can recognize two different proteins, specifically HER2 and HER3. It is designed to have a dock and block mechanism. First, zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) docks onto HER2. Which then leads to blocking HER3's ability to bind NRG1. In addition to its direct action on the cancer cell linking to HER2 and HER3, zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) is manufactured in a way that aims to increase a patient's own ability to attack cancer, called antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) properties. Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) possesses enhanced ADCC activity (NRG1, n.d.).

Enrollment continues in the eNRGy trial of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer and in a Phase II trial of Zeno in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and in combination with afatinib in NRG1+ non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In October 2022, Merus met with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a potential biologics license application (BLA) filing for Zeno in NRG1+ cancer. Based on the FDA's feedback, Merus believes multiple registrational paths remain viable and has decided the optimal approach is to sequence its development plan by first seeking a potential application for NRG1+ lung and/or pancreatic cancer, which could then be followed by a potential tissue agnostic filing. The company believes Zeno has the potential to be both first in class and best in class and a new standard of care for the treatment of NRG1+ cancer.

The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of Zenocutuzumab for Rare NRG1 Fusion till 2032.

The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for Zenocutuzumab in Rare NRG1 Fusion.

Zenocutuzumab for Rare NRG1 Fusion forecasted market data will support decision-making regarding therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Zenocutuzumab.

A thorough Zenocutuzumab market forecast will help understand how the drug is competing with other emerging therapies in the therapeutics landscape.

The report also provides future market assessments for Zenocutuzumab market for Rare NRG1 Fusion in the 7 Major Markets, advanced qualitative analysis like SWOT, expert analysts' views, a detailed overview of market competitors, and a short analysis of other emerging therapies in Rare NRG1 Fusion.

