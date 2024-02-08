(MENAFN- GetNews) As per DelveInsight, the Desmoid Tumors Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Desmoid Tumors and the launch of new therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's " Desmoid Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Desmoid Tumors market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Desmoid Tumors drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Desmoid Tumors treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Desmoid Tumors: An Overview

Desmoid Tumors (DT) are noncancerous growths that develop in connective tissue. They are also called aggressive fibromatosis as they have similarities with a malignant (cancerous) tumor called fibrosarcoma. However, it is considered benign because it does not metastasize (spread) to other parts of the body. The myofibroblast is the cell responsible for the desmoid tumor. A desmoid tumor can invade surrounding tissues and be difficult to control. They can develop at any body site. Superficial desmoids tend to be less aggressive than deep desmoids (abdominal, extra-abdominal, mesenteric). These tumors look like dense scar tissue. They adhere to surrounding structures and organs and are often difficult to remove.

Desmoid tumors may present sporadically or as a manifestation of hereditary familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). In most patients, desmoid tumors occur sporadically, meaning that it is not caused by predisposing genetic disease. People who develop desmoid tumors sporadically have no other APC gene-associated health problems. Repeated irritation or trauma to a certain body area, including surgical trauma, may increase the risk of developing desmoid tumor. Estrogen may also play a role in its development.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) data desmoid tumors constitute 0.03% of all tumors. The estimated incidence in the general population is 2-4 per million people per year. Desmoid tumors are observed to be more common in persons aged 10-40 years but can occur in other age groups. Desmoid tumors can commonly occur in women after childbirth. The female: male gender ratio is 2:1. In children, the gender incidence is the same.

Some desmoid tumors are slow-growing and don't require immediate treatment. Others that grow quickly are treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy including anticancer drugs, cryoablation or through combinatorial therapy. Anti-inflammatory drugs may cause the tumor to slowly shrink. Chemotherapy agents used to inhibit growth include Doxorubicin (Adriamycin, Rubex), Dacarabazine (DTIC-Dome), and Carboplatin (Paraplatin). Gleevec and Sorafenib are the two kinase inhibitors that are useful in treating desmoid tumors.

Desmoid Tumors Market Key Facts



The total prevalent cases of Desmoid Tumors in the US comprised of around 14,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase by 2032 with a mild CAGR.



As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the 7MM, the highest number of prevalent cases of Desmoid Tumors were observed in the US.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, around 65% of the diagnosed cases either remain stable or are under active surveillance for spontaneous regression. In 2022, approximately 9,000 cases in the US either remain stable or are under active surveillance for spontaneous regression. According to Orphanet somatic mutations in the CTNNB1 gene (3q21) encoding beta-catenin have been found in about 85 % of sporadic cases. In cases with FAP, desmoid tumors have been associated with mutations in the tumor suppressor gene APC (5q21-q22) encoding the adenomatous polyposis coli protein. Most cases are sporadic. Familial cases (5-10 %) are associated with FAP.

Desmoid Tumors Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Desmoid Tumors pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Desmoid Tumors market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Desmoid Tumors drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Desmoid Tumors epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Desmoid Tumors epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Incident Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032)

Type-specific (Sporadic, Familial) Incident Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032)

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032)

Age-specific Incident Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032)

Site-specific Incident Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032) Treatable Cases of Desmoid Tumor in the 7MM (2019 to 2032)

Desmoid Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Desmoid Tumors market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Desmoid Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Desmoid Tumors drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Desmoid Tumors pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Desmoid Tumors companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Desmoid Tumors Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Desmoid Tumors Therapeutics Analysis

Several key companies are developing therapies for Desmoid Tumors. Currently, SpringWorks Therapeutics is leading the therapeutics market with its Desmoid Tumors drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Desmoid Tumors Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



SpringWorks Therapeutics

Ayala Therapeutics

Iterion Therapeutics

Pfizer

Novartis

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iterion Therapeutics

180 Life Sciences

AFT Pharma

Timber Pharmaceuticals

MedPact

Intas Pharmaceutical Jina pharmaceuticals

And Many Other

Emerging and Marketed Desmoid Tumors Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca and MSD

Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

AL102: Ayala Therapeutics Tegavivint: Iterion Therapeutics

And Many More

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Desmoid Tumors Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Desmoid Tumors Market Overview at a Glance

5. Desmoid Tumors Disease Background and Overview

6. Desmoid Tumors Patient Journey

7. Desmoid Tumors Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Desmoid Tumors Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Desmoid Tumors Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Desmoid Tumors Treatment

11. Desmoid Tumors Marketed Therapies

12. Desmoid Tumors Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Desmoid Tumors Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Desmoid Tumors Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Desmoid Tumors Companies Active in the Market

17. Desmoid Tumors Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Desmoid Tumors Market

19. Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

20. Desmoid Tumors Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market

" Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Phone: 09650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

