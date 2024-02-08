(MENAFN- GetNews)



Unveiling the Power of Empowered Women - A Global Movement Inspiring Change and Building Bridges.

Beverly Hills, CA - February 7, 2024

- We are launching March with a significant event celebrating female empowerment, marking the beginning of a series of international events. This month offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate women globally, starting in February and continuing throughout. Our dynamic movement is dedicated to highlighting the exceptional journeys of women, inspiring through compelling narratives, and promoting cultural diplomacy. This summit serves as a pivotal platform, fostering meaningful dialogues, building resilient networks, and strengthening global relationships among participating nations.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in Bucharest, Romania, in partnership with the United States of America in Romania, represented by Her Excellency Mrs. Kathleen Kavalec and the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service, the Female Empowerment Summit returns for its second edition. The summit will be held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 29, 2024, and is proudly hosted under the Patronage of the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles.

This transformative event

brings together accomplished female entrepreneurs from the United States and Romania and esteemed speakers from governmental, academic, medical, and entrepreneurial sectors. Notably, Romanian American entrepreneur Anastasia Soare, CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills and an icon in the cosmetic industry, will grace the stage as a keynote speaker and share her inspiring journey.

The initiative aims to reshape mindsets, promote personal development, and amplify women's participation in various fields, including entrepreneurship, technology, education, international trade, finance, medicine, and the military. Simultaneously, the events strengthened the strategic collaboration between the United States of America and Romania, creating a dedicated community to promote cultural diplomacy.

The journey continues with the next edition planned in Bucharest, Romania, featuring three-day events under the Female Empowerment Summit

umbrella between March 24-26, 2024.







These three days promise a captivating experience for participants. On March 24, 2024, LitFest for Kids will unfold at Casa Filipescu-Cesianu, which is dedicated to children with disabilities and those in disadvantaged areas. The event will create a safe space with interactive activities, cultivating a healthy mindset and inspiring children to pursue their dreams.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2024, in collaboration with the Representation of the European Commission, the Female Empowerment Brunch will address topics such as emotional intelligence, quality of interpersonal relationships, and overcoming barriers to success. Amalia Sterescu, Edupreneur, Leadership Consultant, and Certified Personal Branding Strategist, will be the main speaker, offering valuable insights.







The event will conclude on Wednesday, March 26, 2024, with the Female Empowerment Summit

at the National Cotroceni Museum, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, His Excellency Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, in partnership with the Embassy of the United States of America in Romania, represented by Her Excellency Mrs. Kathleen Kavalec.

