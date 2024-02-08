(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Dravet Syndrome market is experiencing a transformative shift driven by advancements in understanding the disorder's underlying mechanisms and targeted therapeutic approaches. With a growing emphasis on precision medicine, there's a notable trend toward personalized treatment strategies tailored to the unique genetic and clinical profiles of individual patients.

This evolution is further propelled by ongoing research efforts aimed at identifying novel therapeutic targets and developing innovative interventions to address the complex needs of individuals living with Dravet Syndrome.

DelveInsight's“ Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Dravet Syndrome market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Dravet Syndrome drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Dravet Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Dravet Syndrome: An Overview

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Dravet Syndrome (DS) is a severe form of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures often triggered by high body temperature (hyperthermia), developmental delay, speech impairment, ataxia, hypotonia, sleep disturbances, and other health problems.

Dravet Syndrome Foundation, states that Dravet Syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life with frequent and/or prolonged seizures. Three stages usually associated with Dravet Syndrome are febrile, worsening, and stabilization.

At present, there is no organizational or authoritative consensus on the diagnostic principles of Dravet Syndrome. Patient populations involving children are initially misdiagnosed, as the tests used to evaluate epilepsy, MRI, and EEG, appear normal at first instance in babies with Dravet syndrome.

Dravet Syndrome Market Key Facts



In 2022, total incident cases of Dravet Syndrome in the US have been estimated at around 21,760.

In France, the total diagnosed cases of Dravet Syndrome have been estimated at around 1,050 cases in 2022, which is estimated to increase by 2032.

According to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (2022), a recent US epidemiology study concluded that Dravet Syndrome is twice as common as previously recognized, affecting 1:15,700 infants, 80% of whom have an SCN1A mutation.

As per the study by Gil-Nagel et al. (2019), the average incidence rate among pediatric and adult patients is 1.1 cases and 0.5 cases per million inhabitants, respectively in Spain. In the UK, total treated cases of Dravet Syndrome have been estimated at around 1,000 cases in 2022, which is estimated to increase by 2032.

Dravet Syndrome Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Dravet Syndrome pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Dravet Syndrome market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Dravet Syndrome drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Dravet Syndrome epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Dravet Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Incident Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Diagnosed Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM

Mutation-Specific Incident Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Age-specific Incident Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032] Total Treated Cases of Dravet Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Dravet Syndrome market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Dravet Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares Dravet Syndrome drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Dravet Syndrome pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Dravet Syndrome companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dravet Syndrome Therapeutics Analysis

The available therapeutics treatment options in the Dravet Syndrome landscape aim to provide a cure to the patients suffering from this indication; however, there are several challenges that are yet to be tackled. Pharmaceutical companies have shifted their focus toward the current needs faced by Dravet Syndrome. There are some novel and strong emerging therapies that can change the treatment landscape of Dravet syndrome. Active Support from both organizations and pharma companies, which are rigorously working in order to find a better way to help the family with Dravet Syndrome. Efforts are made to increase awareness among people in collaboration with pharma companies. Currently, Takeda is leading the therapeutics market with its Dravet Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Dravet Syndrome Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Takeda

Epygenix Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Encoded Therapeutics

Eisai

Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Biocodex

GW Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix

Ovid Therapeutics PTC Therapeutics

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Dravet Syndrome Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Soticlestat: Takeda

EPX-100: Epygenix Therapeutics

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics LP352: Longboard Pharmaceuticals

And Many More

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Dravet Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Dravet Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

5. Dravet Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

6. Dravet Syndrome Patient Journey

7. Dravet Syndrome Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Dravet Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Dravet Syndrome Treatment

11. Dravet Syndrome Marketed Therapies

12. Dravet Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Dravet Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Dravet Syndrome Companies Active in the Market

17. Dravet Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Dravet Syndrome Market

19. Dravet Syndrome Market Drivers

20. Dravet Syndrome Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

