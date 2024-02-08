(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Sjogren's Syndrome market is undergoing significant evolution characterized by a transition towards personalized treatment strategies. With a growing understanding of the disease's complexity, there's a notable shift towards tailored therapies designed to match the specific needs of individual patients, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy and safety profiles.

Concurrently, advancements in diagnostic tools and biomarker identification are facilitating earlier detection and intervention, a crucial factor in improving patient outcomes.

DelveInsight's" Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Sjogren's Syndrome market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Sjogren's Syndrome drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Sjogren's Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Sjogren's Syndrome: An Overview

Sjogren's Syndrome (SS) is an autoimmune disorder caused by the lymphocytic infiltration of exocrine glands resulting in glandular dysfunction, particularly of the salivary and lacrimal glands. It can be classified into two types, i.e., Primary Sjogren's Syndrome, and Secondary Sjogren's Syndrome. Primary Sjogren's Syndrome (pSS) occurs in the absence of other autoimmune diseases and is characterized by keratoconjunctiva sicca (dry eyes) and xerostomia (dry mouth), collectively called the sicca syndrome. In contrast, Secondary Sjogren's Syndrome presents, along with other autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Currently, the pathogenesis of the diseases is not fully understood and is currently thought to be the result of a combination of factors such as genetic defects, immune mechanisms, and virus infections. Increased activation of B cells followed by immune complex formation and autoantibody production, in particular, anti-Ro/SS-A and anti-La/SS-B are thought to play important roles.

Traditional biomarkers for primary SS include serological, molecular, and histological biomarkers that have been primarily used to diagnose the disease and for patients' prognostic stratification, including the plethora of autoantibodies, salivary glands, histologic lesions, and several laboratory abnormalities.

There is still no single clinical, laboratory, pathological, or radiological feature that could serve as a gold standard for the diagnosis and/or classification of this syndrome. Labial salivary gland biopsy with a subsequent histopathological evaluation is currently in use.

Sjogren's Syndrome Market Key Facts



In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Sjögren's Syndrome were approximately 3,275,500 cases in the 7MM.

In 2022, the total gender-specific cases of Sjögren's Syndrome were approximately 175,200 and 1,577,600 cases of males and females, respectively in the United States.

In 2022, the total number of treated cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the 7MM was approximately 3 million cases. In 2022, the total severity-specific cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the UK were approximately 348,800 and 61,500 cases of mild and moderate to severe severity, respectively, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019-2032.

Sjogren's Syndrome Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Sjogren's Syndrome market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Sjogren's Syndrome drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Sjogren's Syndrome epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Sjogren's Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Type-specific Cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sjögren's Syndrom in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Treated Cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Gender-specific Cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Severity-specific Cases of Sjögren's Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032] Total Antibody-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Sjogren's Syndrome market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Sjogren's Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Sjogren's Syndrome drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Sjogren's Syndrome companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutics Analysis

Currently, there is no cure for Sjogren's syndrome. The treatment goals remain symptom palliation, prevention of complications, and, for rheumatologists, proper selection of patients for immunosuppressive therapy. Prevention of alcohol and smoking and maintenance of oral hygiene are the preventive methods. Sjogren's syndrome might not be the best-known autoimmune disease, but the potential market is large enough for the investments. In the last few years, a great effort has been made by the rheumatologic scientific community for this autoimmune condition.

At present, the therapeutic market size of Sjogren's syndrome in the US is mainly accounted for by local therapies, systemic therapy, and biological therapies. The local therapies mainly include pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and others. Systemic therapy mainly uses corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, and immunosuppressants. Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid are also commonly used DMARDs. Biological therapy with Rituximab is in extensive use in the US market. Along with this, TNF-alpha inhibitors, BAFF, and others are in development.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Sjogren's syndrome. Currently, Novartis is leading the therapeutics market with its Sjogren's syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Sjogren's Syndrome Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

ADVANZ Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Resolve Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, VIELABIO, RemeGen, Bristol Myers Squibb, TearSolutions, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Genentech, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bayer AG, and many others.

Emerging and Marketed Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



VAY736: Novartis VIB4920: Horizon Therapeutics

And Many More

