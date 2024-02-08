(MENAFN- GetNews) DelveInsight has released a comprehensive report titled "NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) Market Forecast," offering a thorough examination and predictive insights into the NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) market landscape until 2032 across the seven major markets (7MM), encompassing the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The extensive report offers a thorough examination of the market potential and market share of NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) in the therapeutics landscape for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis across the 7MM spanning the years 2019 to 2032. By delving into this analysis, stakeholders gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells), encompassing both clinical and commercial dimensions. Key parameters such as the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and any special designations are meticulously explored, providing a holistic understanding of its profile.

NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) Drug Insights

MSC-NTF cells, also known as NurOwn, represent a groundbreaking approach in regenerative medicine. Derived from the patient's own bone marrow, these mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) undergo a specialized culture process to stimulate the secretion of potent neurotrophic factors (NTFs). These factors play a vital role in promoting the growth and survival of neurons, offering a promising avenue for treating neurodegenerative conditions.

By harnessing the innate therapeutic properties of MSCs alongside the enhanced secretion of NTFs, MSC-NTF cells provide a unique combination of benefits. Not only do they possess the immunomodulatory abilities inherent to MSCs, but they also offer heightened support for neuronal health and function.

This innovative approach holds great potential for addressing a wide range of neurological disorders, from Parkinson's disease to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). By leveraging the synergistic effects of MSCs and NTFs, MSC-NTF therapy offers new hope for patients seeking effective treatments that target the underlying mechanisms of neurodegeneration.

As research in this field continues to advance, MSC-NTF cells stand out as a promising avenue for improving the lives of those affected by neurological conditions. With ongoing studies and clinical trials, the potential applications of this technology are continually expanding, paving the way for a brighter future in neuroregenerative medicine.

In December 2021, the FDA granted authorization for additional NurOwn dosing within the Expanded Access Program (EAP). Following this authorization, BrainStorm received a recommendation from the FDA to submit an amendment to the EAP protocol, allowing for additional dosing for eligible participants. Initially, under the original EAP protocol, participants who had successfully completed the Phase III NurOwn trial and met specific criteria were eligible to receive three doses of NurOwn. However, with the amended EAP protocol, these qualifying participants now have the opportunity to receive up to three additional doses. The decision to proceed with these additional doses was informed by data collected from the initial EAP treatments, underscoring the importance of evidence-based decision-making in advancing patient care.

The report includes a projected assessment of NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) sales for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis up to the year 2032.

The report offers in-depth coverage of advanced-stage emerging therapies for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The report additionally includes both qualitative and quantitative analyses conducted by analysts, along with Key Opinion Leader (KOL) perspectives on NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The projected market data for NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) in the context of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis will play a crucial role in informing decision-making related to the therapeutic portfolio. It will provide valuable insights into the overall landscape of NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells), aiding in strategic planning and decision-making processes within the therapeutic domain.

A comprehensive market forecast for NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) will contribute to a better understanding of how the drug competes with other emerging therapies within the therapeutics landscape. This analysis will provide insights into the drug's positioning, potential market share, and overall impact on the competitive environment in the therapeutic field.

The report additionally offers future market assessments for the NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) market in the field of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis across the 7 Major Markets. It encompasses advanced qualitative analyses such as SWOT analysis, insights from expert analysts, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and a brief analysis of other emerging therapies within the realm of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. This multifaceted approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of the NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) market landscape, combining both quantitative and qualitative perspectives for a well-rounded assessment. Conducting a thorough market forecast for NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) will facilitate a detailed analysis of the drug's clinical trial progress. This examination will encompass a comprehensive assessment of the clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects, providing valuable insights into the advancements of NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells).



Table of Contents of the Report

1. Report Introduction

2. NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) Overview in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

3. Competitive Landscape (Key Assessment of the Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies Analysis)

5. NurOwn (MSC-NTF Cells) Market Assessment

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

* The final table of contents may be subject to change based on user demand.

