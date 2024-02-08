(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 55+ Diabetic Retinopathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2024 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Retinopathy Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetic Retinopathy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Diabetic Retinopathy companies working in the treatment market are Palatin Technologies, Avirmax Biopharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc, OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd, Kodiak Sciences Inc. , and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetic Retinopathy treatment





Emerging Diabetic Retinopathy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PL8177, ABI-110, OTX-TKI, MS-553, OTT166, RC28-E injection, KSI-301, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetic Retinopathy market in the coming years.



In May 2023, Oculic Holding AG unveiled favorable initial outcomes from Stage 1 of the Phase III DIAMOND trial concerning OCS-01 eye drops in diabetic macular edema (DME) . The trial's Stage 1 successfully confirmed the intended dosing regimen's efficacy for OCS-01 in treating diabetic macular edema, achieving substantial statistical significance as per the company's statement.

In April 2023, Palatin Technologies announced the publication of a manuscript titled "Stimulating the Melanocortin System in Uveitis and Diabetes Preserves the Structure and Anti-Inflammatory Activity of the Retina" in The International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The manuscript, authored by Tat Fong Ng and Andrew W. Taylor from the Department of Ophthalmology at Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine in Massachusetts, summarizes findings on PL8331's effects in experimental autoimmune uveoretinitis (EAU) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) in mouse models of retinal disease. The study received funding support from Palatin, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Foundation.

In February 2023, Ocugen revealed the submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the commencement of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OCU200. This fusion protein, showcasing a unique mechanism of action (MOA), aims to address diabetic macular edema (DME). The accomplishment of this regulatory milestone fulfills Ocugen's commitment to file the OCU200 IND within the initial quarter of 2023.

In January 2023, Ocuphire Pharma disclosed the top-line findings of its ZETA-1 Phase II trial , assessing oral APX3330 for diabetic retinopathy (DR) treatment. The trial demonstrated promising safety and tolerability of oral APX3330, hinting at its potential as a non-invasive option for safeguarding vision in both eyes among patients with DR. In May 2022, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals disclosed the licensing agreement of EYP-1901 to Betta Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. While retaining all rights for EYP-1901 globally, EyePoint broadens its exclusive rights concerning the local delivery of vorolanib. This expansion encompasses the treatment of various ophthalmic diseases, encompassing diabetic macular edema (DME).





Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

One eye-related consequence of diabetes is diabetic retinopathy. Damage to the blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue in the back of the eye, is the root cause of it. Diabetic retinopathy may initially only produce minor vision impairment or no symptoms at all. But blindness may result from it. Any person with type 1 or type 2 diabetes has the potential to acquire the illness.





Emerging Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PL8177: Palatin Technologies

ABI-110: Avirmax Biopharma

OTX-TKI: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

MS-553: MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc

OTT166: OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc.

RC28-E injection: RemeGen Co., Ltd. KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc





Diabetic Retinopathy Route of Administration

Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical





Diabetic Retinopathy Molecule Type

Diabetic Retinopathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy





Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Diabetic Retinopathy Assessment by Product Type

Diabetic Retinopathy By Stage and Product Type

Diabetic Retinopathy Assessment by Route of Administration

Diabetic Retinopathy By Stage and Route of Administration

Diabetic Retinopathy Assessment by Molecule Type Diabetic Retinopathy by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Diabetic Retinopathy Report covers around 55+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Some of the key companies in the Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetic Retinopathy are - Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Palatin Technologies, Valo Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Vision, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Ocugen, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others.





Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Analysis:

The Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment.

Diabetic Retinopathy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Retinopathy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Market Drivers

High healthcare Expenditure, increase in patient awareness about diabetes, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement framework are some of the important factors that are fueling the Diabetic Retinopathy Market.





Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, poor access to care, out-of-pocket expenses, insufficient patient knowledge or awareness of Diabetic Retinopathy and other factors are creating obstacles in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market growth.





Scope of Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies: Palatin Technologies, Avirmax Biopharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Inc, OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd, Kodiak Sciences Inc., and others

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies: PL8177, ABI-110, OTX-TKI, MS-553, OTT166, RC28-E injection, KSI-301, and others

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Retinopathy current marketed and Diabetic Retinopathy emerging therapies Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Retinopathy market drivers and Diabetic Retinopathy market barriers







