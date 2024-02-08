(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Migraine pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Migraine treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Migraine Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Migraine Pipeline Insight, 2024 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Migraine Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Migraine Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Migraine treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Migraine companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix, Vaxxinity, Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others , are developing therapies for the Migraine treatment





Emerging Migraine therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- LY3451838, STS-101, PUR-3100, UB-313, TNX-1900, ABP-450, AXS 07, Zavegepant, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Migraine market in the coming years.



In December 2023, Teva Pharmaceuticals has revealed encouraging findings from a retrospective examination of the Phase III HALO-LTS and FOCUS clinical studies, evaluating the effects of Ajovy (fremanezumab) in individuals experiencing migraines alongside obesity-related conditions.

In August 2022, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has commenced a study called "A Trial Without Restrictions, Assessing Multiple Doses to Determine How Effective and Safe AXS-07 (Meloxicam and Rizatriptan ) Is for Treating Sudden Onset of Migraines in Adults Previously Unresponsive to Oral CGRP Inhibitors.

In May 2022, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed that it has obtained a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 intended for the immediate treatment of migraines.

In February 2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Pfizer Inc. announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has provided a favorable recommendation for Rimegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist. The CHMP suggests the approval of the 75 mg dose of orally dissolving Rimegepant tablets for marketing authorization. This approval extends to both the immediate treatment of migraines with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraines in adults facing at least four migraine attacks per month. In January 2022, BioDelivery Sciences has introduced a new medication named Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution), a swiftly effective liquid formulation. This product stands among the initial Food and Drug Administration-approved ready-to-administer oral solutions designed for adults in promptly addressing migraines, whether accompanied by aura or not.





Migraine Overview

Strong headaches are a common side effect of the neurological condition migraine. The headache occurs in spurts and occasionally coexists with light sensitivity, nausea, and vomiting. One of the main causes of impairment in the globe is migraine. About 15% of Americans suffer from migraines.





Emerging Migraine Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



LY3451838: Eli Lilly and Company

STS-101: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

PUR-3100: Pulmatrix

UB-313: Vaxxinity, Inc.

TNX-1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc

ABP-450: AEON Biopharma, Inc.

AXS 07: Axsome Therapeutics Zavegepant: Pfizer





Migraine Route of Administration

Migraine pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal





Migraine Molecule Type

Migraine Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule





Migraine Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Migraine Assessment by Product Type

Migraine By Stage and Product Type

Migraine Assessment by Route of Administration

Migraine By Stage and Route of Administration

Migraine Assessment by Molecule Type Migraine by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Migraine Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Some of the key companies in the Migraine Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Migraine are - GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Bausch Health, Amgen, Abbvie Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and others.





Migraine Pipeline Analysis:

The Migraine pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Migraine with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Migraine Treatment.

Migraine key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Migraine Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Migraine market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Migraine Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Migraine, significant progress is being made in the preventative treatment of chronic migraine, growing awareness regarding migraine are some of the important factors that are fueling the Migraine Market.





Migraine Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of proper diagnosis, various side-effects associated with the available drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Migraine Market growth.





Scope of Migraine Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Migraine Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix, Vaxxinity, Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others

Key Migraine Therapies: LY3451838, STS-101, PUR-3100, UB-313, TNX-1900, ABP-450, AXS 07, Zavegepant, and others

Migraine Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and Migraine emerging therapies Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and Migraine market barriers







About DelveInsight





DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

