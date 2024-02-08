(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Minimal Residual Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Minimal Residual Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Minimal Residual Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Minimal Residual Disease Market Report:





The Minimal Residual Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the United States, there are around 6,000 individuals with ALL, with half of them being children and the other half adults, according to the study by Jabbour and Park (2022)

The overall number of minimal residual disease testing cases in the 7MM for the year 2021 was determined to be 1,219,739 cases . The US and Germany were the two countries with the highest number of MRD testing cases

A significant number of adult ALL patients experience relapse despite reaching complete remission (CR), with a reported relapse incidence of 40–50% , according to CatALLyst (2021). Additionally, 30–40% of patients who achieve CR test positive for MRD, suggesting that they may still have some cancer cells in their bone marrow

In the 7MM, there were 98,720, 368,298, 339,478, 149,497, 15,992, and 247,754 MRD tests performed on blood malignancies in the year 2021, for ALL, CLL, AML, CML, MM, and Lymphoma, respectively

Key Minimal Residual Disease Companies: Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight Diagnostics, Cergentis B.V., ICON plc, 3B BlacBio Biotech, EntroGen, Quest Diagnostics, ImmuQuad, Foresight Diagnostics, Cergentis B.V., Natera, Invivoscribe Inc., Idylla Technology, and others

Key Minimal Residual Disease Therapies: ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, TRUPCR® PML-RARA, Leukemia Fusion Gene One-Step Detection Kits, CBFB/MYH11 inv(16), Seq-MRD, ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, Signatera, LymphoTrack, Biocartis, and others The Minimal Residual Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Minimal Residual Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Minimal Residual Disease market dynamics.





Minimal Residual Disease Overview

Small quantities of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment are known as minimal residual disease (MRD). These cells have the capacity to recur and trigger relapses. For instance, in leukaemia, doctors examine bone marrow samples under a microscope for cancer cells to see if the disease has responded to treatments.





Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Minimal Residual Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Minimal Residual Disease

Prevalent Cases of Minimal Residual Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Minimal Residual Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Minimal Residual Disease





Minimal Residual Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Minimal Residual Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Minimal Residual Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Minimal Residual Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Minimal Residual Disease Therapies and Key Companies



Minimal Residual Disease Market Strengths



Several organizations and companies like the European Scientific foundation for Laboratory Hemato Oncology (ESLHO), Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and European LeukemiaNet (ELN), among many more, are raising awareness about the disease, which can lead to the increased patient pool. The recent advances in high-throughput technologies in molecular genetics may now provide a novel approach to detect MRD like next-generation sequencing (NGS).





Minimal Residual Disease Market Opportunities



Increased use of MRD testing can create new opportunities by identifying the patients who could benefit from consolidative HDT-ASCT and/or prolonged therapy. The development of more accurate diagnostic methods with high sensitivity can detect even the smallest amount of MRD cells.





Scope of the Minimal Residual Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Minimal Residual Disease Companies: Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight Diagnostics, Cergentis B.V., ICON plc, 3B BlacBio Biotech, EntroGen, Quest Diagnostics, ImmuQuad, Foresight Diagnostics, Cergentis B.V., Natera, Invivoscribe Inc., Idylla Technology, and others

Key Minimal Residual Disease Therapies: ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, TRUPCR® PML-RARA, Leukemia Fusion Gene One-Step Detection Kits, CBFB/MYH11 inv(16), Seq-MRD, ClonoSEQ, PhasED-Seq, Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, MRDx BCR-ABL Test, Signatera, LymphoTrack, Biocartis, and others

Minimal Residual Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Minimal Residual Disease current marketed and Minimal Residual Disease emerging therapies

Minimal Residual Disease Market Dynamics: Minimal Residual Disease market drivers and Minimal Residual Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Minimal Residual Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Minimal Residual Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Minimal Residual Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Minimal Residual Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Minimal Residual Disease

4. Minimal Residual Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Minimal Residual Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Minimal Residual Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Minimal Residual Disease



9. Minimal Residual Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Minimal Residual Disease Unmet Needs

11. Minimal Residual Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Minimal Residual Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Minimal Residual Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Minimal Residual Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Minimal Residual Disease Market Drivers

16. Minimal Residual Disease Market Barriers

17.

Minimal Residual Disease Appendix

18. Minimal Residual Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





