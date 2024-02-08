Dr. Peter A. Mccullough Selected For The Lifetime Achievement Award For 2024 By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, world renown physician, media commentator, author, and public figure, was recently selected for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction.

These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over 3 decades of experience, Dr. McCullough is a pillar in academic medicine.

He is a practicing internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist in Dallas, Texas, and the Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company.

Dr. McCullough has written extensively on a wide variety of medical issues, having over 1000 articles and over 680 citations in the National Library of Medicine. He has served as editor-in-chief and on the editorial boards of many subspeciality journals. He has led data safety monitoring boards of 24 randomized clinical studies.

Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. McCullough earned his Bachelor's degree at Baylor University and his Medical degree as an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He then went on to do his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington, Cardiology fellowship at William Beaumont Hospital, and completed a Master's degree in public health at the University of Michigan.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. McCullough has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2023, Dr. McCullough was featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, and he was awarded Top Internist and Cardiologist of the Year by IAOTP. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection of Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.



In addition to his successful career Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster since the beginning of the pandemic, publishing“Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection,” as the McCullough Protocol for ambulatory high-risk COVID-19 in the American Journal of Medicine and Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.

His breakthrough McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification for post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination was published in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons and CUREUS.

He has dozens of peer-reviewed articles on the virus and has contributed significantly to The Hill, FOX NEWS Channel, NEWSMAX, OAN, ABC News, and America Out Loud Talk Radio on the medical response to the COVID-19 problem. Dr. McCullough testified on many aspects of the pandemic response before the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Special Panels, US House of Representatives, the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, the Colorado General Assembly, Arizona Senate, New Hampshire Senate, South Carolina Senate, and the Pennsylvania Senate.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Dr. McCullough for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala.”

Looking back, Dr. McCullough attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

For more information please visit:

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and

have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be

a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Media Contact

Company Name: IAOTP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 634-4427

Country: United States

Website:

