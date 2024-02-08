Dive Into A World Of Intrigue And Suspense With Four Captivating Reads By The Remarkable Tammy Welton

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Prepare to be captivated as you embark on the journey of a lifetime with these four compelling novels that beckon you into the realms of mystery, suspense, and the uncharted territories of the human psyche. "Mylo128 ," "Dream Catcher ," "Black Bird ," and "Road to the Dark Path " promise a unique blend of suspense and intrigue enough to keep you glued to your seats.

Mylo128: Sanders Labs' quest for a PTSD cure takes an unexpected turn in "Mylo128," where genetics intertwine with military experiments. Now, Mel Trask and his team must race against time to find an antidote or else be ready to become sociopaths. Authored by Tammy Welton, this thrilling tale unfolds in Pine Creek, where every road leads to Grace Miller. Will they find the cure prior to its expiration, or will Sanders Labs' experiment spell doom for them all?

Dream Catcher: Enter the enigmatic world of Cal Walker with“Dream Catcher Lost Souls” and“Dream Catcher in the Garden of Stone.” Cal has the amazing ability to navigate through dreams. But, when a new threat emerges-spreading death-Cal, alongside his brother, Sig Wagner, and Detective Kyra Lowe, races against time to unravel the clues. As dreams blend past, present, and future, the Dream Catcher's next dream holds the key to stopping the danger.

Black Bird: "Black Bird” introduces readers to Sasha Williams, navigating a dangerous game on the dark web. What starts as a seemingly innocuous challenge turns deadly when an operation goes wrong in Kansas City. Hunted by unknown adversaries, Sasha and her team must traverse continents to survive. This thrilling narrative explores betrayal, danger, and the relentless pursuit of eliminating an imminent threat.

Road to the Dark Path: Tana Hayes faces peril in "Road to the Dark Path," a fast-paced thriller. Living in Dalton's Grove, Tana's life takes a sinister turn when Dev Bradley, obsessed with her, turns into a relentless killer. As the clock ticks down, Tana transforms into a fierce defender, training to seek vengeance. This tale of endurance, revenge, and the fight for survival unfolds in a small town where no one is safe.

For those who seek thrill, entertainment, and suspense, these riveting novels are a perfect blend of fiction and suspense that promise to transport them into worlds where every page holds a new twist, and every chapter unfolds another layer of mystery and intrigue.

T. A. Welton lives in Oregon with her husband, children, and three fur babies. She has an MBA from Ana Maria College of Paxton, Massachusetts, and has worked as a CFO for many years in the advertising industry. She has always been a storyteller.“Road To The Dark Path” is among her debut books, along with“Mylo128,” "Dream Catcher," "Black Bird," and“other gripping reads.

Author Name: T.A. Welton

