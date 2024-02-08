Dave Reggina And Sean Degnan Launch Inaugural ACE Summit – A Sanctuary For Men’S Personal And Professional Excellence

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dave Reggina and Sean Degnan are breaking the mold with the launch of the inaugural Action Cultivates Excellence (ACE) Summit. This transformative experience is set to take place from February 16-18, 2024, and promises to equip men with the tools needed to achieve personal and professional excellence. With only a limited number of tickets and sponsorships remaining, this may be your opportunity of a lifetime.



Dave Reggina, ACE Co-Founder and a Local Government Official serving as a Deputy Commissioner, along with Sean Degnan, ACE Co-Founder and a small business owner, came together after a chance meeting at a networking event. Their collaboration took off with the release of Reggina's motivational platform; the No Snooze Podcast, where they recorded Episode 156: Resilience and Business on September 25, 2023, which quickly became the top-downloaded podcast in its platform's history, garnering over 10,000 streams.

During this pivotal episode, both Dave and Sean opened up about their personal struggles, discussing topics like anxiety, mental health, the power of faith, and the importance of personal and professional development. This candid conversation resonated deeply with their audience and led to the birth of a powerful idea.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan MacDonald Photography

The duo took their mission to social media, where they caught the attention of Stephanie Madonia, the Founder of Keep Becoming Events. Madonia introduced them to a 160-acre private estate in New Paltz, New York, which would become the backdrop for their vision. Inspired by this incredible location, Dave and Sean decided to host personal and professional men's retreats, leading to the birth of Action Cultivates Excellence.

Dave Reggina, reflecting on the journey, said, "I couldn't be more grateful for the journey thus far. I've been able to partner with Sean Degnan, who I value and respect highly as a man. This summit is exactly what I needed when I was going through some of my toughest moments in life, and I truly believe that you are most qualified to help the person you once were. I'm so proud of this venture and couldn't do it without the team in place and sponsors that made this happen. Now it's time to change lives and impact some incredible men."

Sean Degnan added, "I'm so excited to launch this platform for male breakthroughs and self-development. Dave and our team we work alongside with have been chipping away tirelessly for months on fine-tuning all of the details to ensure this will be a transformative experience. We have been fortunate to land some incredible guest speakers and breakout session leaders that will add tremendous value to the summit. We truly believe that taking action and surrounding yourself with a like-minded community are the greatest tools to cultivate excellence."

The ACE Summit is not just another event; it's an exclusive opportunity for men who aspire to be the best versions of themselves. Whether you're looking to grow in business, embark on a fitness journey, improve your relationships, or develop new lifestyle habits, this retreat is tailor-made for you. It's an invitation to embrace vulnerability and build a brotherhood of like-minded individuals who are committed to personal and professional growth.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of activities and sessions, including a keynote address by Yankee Legend and 4x World Series Champion, Joe Girardi. Expert-led workshops will cover topics such as Excelling in Business and Entrepreneurship, Sound Healing and Meditation, Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging, and Men's Health and Hormone Optimization. Dave Reggina will lead group workouts and outdoor resilience training sessions, while Sean Degnan will guide daily cold water immersion therapy sessions, offering numerous health benefits, including mental resilience and reduced inflammation.

This retreat aims to bridge the gap between vulnerability and masculinity, recognizing that true strength is cultivated through compassion, confidence, discipline, resilience, and respect. Action truly cultivates excellence, and the ACE Summit is your sanctuary for this journey.

With only a limited number of tickets and sponsorships remaining, now is the time to secure your place at this groundbreaking event. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to transform your life and embrace the delicate balance between masculinity and vulnerability.

Media Contact

Company Name: Keep Becoming Events

Contact Person: Stephanie Madonia

Email: Send Email

Phone: 914-564-9336

Country: United States

Website:

