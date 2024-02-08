Austin Longwell Unveils Exclusive Listing: Prime Development Opportunity In South Pasadena

(MENAFN- GetNews) Unlock South Pasadena's Potential: Prime Development Opportunity Revealed by Austin Longwell

Leading commercial real estate agent Austin Longwell, Development Manager for West Shores Realty, is excited to present a unique investment opportunity in the coveted city of South Pasadena. The property, located at 2008 & 2086 Hanscom Drive, offers exceptional features for developers and investors.







Amazing opportunity to develop not one, but TWO luxury homes in the highly coveted city of South Pasadena. Downward sloping lots with fantastic unobstructed views of downtown LA, San Gabriel Valley, and the bucolic rolling slopes and valleys of Elephant Hill and Monterey Hills. Favorable soils tests and letters from the city show a feasible project is ready to be built. South Pasadena is consistently rated as one of the safest cities in Los Angeles County and has some of the top ranked school districts in California making it an excellent community to build your dream home and raise a family. The property is centrally located near LA's major freeways, 3 gold line metro stations, and only a 15 minute drive to Downtown LA, Old town Pasadena, USC's Keck school of Medicine, and many of the San Gabriel's excellent restaurants, shops, and attractions. There are a total of three parcels for sale: 1. APN 5308-021-001 3,940 sq ft with adjacent 1,600 sq foot of city land that can be acquired to build driveway or add on for a larger lot size. 2. APN: 5308-020-027 13,416 Sq Ft lot 3. APN: 5308-020-020 flatter sloping 1,599 Sq Ft lot adjacent and contiguous to 13,416 sq foot lot. Can be combined to build an even larger home or ADU.

This exclusive listing by Austin Longwell offers a remarkable investment opportunity, strategically positioned in a tranquil suburban setting within the vibrant city of South Pasadena. The property's unique features, coupled with Austin's expertise, make it an attractive prospect for developers and investors seeking growth in the real estate market.

For inquiries and further details about this exclusive listing, contact Austin Longwell at ...

Phone:

626-408-4420

About Austin Longwell:







Austin Longwell is a seasoned commercial real estate agent and Development Manager for West Shores Realty. With a background in finance and a passion for real estate investment, Austin has successfully facilitated over 75 complex commercial and residential transactions. His commitment to client satisfaction and extensive industry knowledge positions him as a trusted leader in the Los Angeles real estate market.

Media Contact

Company Name: West Shores Realty

Contact Person: Austin Longwell | Development Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 626 408 4420

Address: 11260 Whittier Blvd

City: Whittier

State: CA 90606

Country: United States

Website:

